May 29, 2024 Company Name: AnGes Inc. Presentative: Ei Yamada, President & CEO Tie2 receptor agonist (AV-001),co-development product, received fast track designation from the U.S. FDA AnGes Inc. and Vasomune Therapeutics Inc. have received Fast Track*1 designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Tie2 receptor agonist (AV-001) for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), which includes viral and bacterial pneumonitis. ARDS is a condition that results in severe respiratory failure caused by a variety of diseases, and there is currently no treatment for this condition. The Fast Track designation granted by the FDA for Tie2 receptor agonist (AV-001) indicates that it is a promising drug for the treatment of ARDS. Although there is no change in our consolidated earnings forecast for the current fiscal year as a result of the Fast Track acquisition, we believe that this designation will accelerate the development of Tie2 receptor agonist (AV-001), which will contribute to the enhancement of our corporate value in the medium term. For details, please refer to the attached press release.

