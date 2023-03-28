Notice of Orphan Drug Designation for lonafarnib (U.S. brand name: Zokinvy) for the treatment of premature aging (HGPS and PL)

1. About Zokinvy

Zokinvy was approved in the US in November 2020 for the treatment of HGPS and PL with processing failure, marketed by Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc in the US. In May 2022, AnGes signed an exclusive distribution agreement with the company for the Japanese market.

Zokinvy inhibits the accumulation of farnesylated mutant proteins (which induce cell destabilization and premature senescence) that form tight junctions with the nuclear membrane in patients with HGPS and processing-deficient PL.

Zokinvy reduced mortality by 60% (p=0.006) and prolonged mean survival by 2.5 years (p=0.005) in pediatric and young adult patients with HGPS. The most commonly reported side effects were gastrointestinal (vomiting, diarrhea, nausea), most of which were mild or moderate (grade 1 or 2). Many HGPS and dysprocessing PL patients treated with Zokinvy have continued treatment with Zokinvy for more than 10 years.