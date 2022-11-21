First-of-its-kind entertainment venue at the rooftop of Merwas creates unique space for original new music, live performances, and culinary delights

Featuring a recording studio, a stage and a lounge, the opening of the unique new rooftop destination coincides with the inauguration of this year’s Riyadh Sky zone in Riyadh Season

Anghami, the leading music and entertainment streaming platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, has launched an innovative new entertainment venue in Riyadh with a totally unique concept: a lounge, stage and studio offering an epic blend of good vibes, live performances, and original music.

Anghami Lab Opens in Boulevard Riyadh City, Bringing a Whole New Experience to the City’s Buzzing Music and Social Scene (Photo: Business Wire)

A rooftop with a twist, Anghami Lab is a partnership between Anghami and Addmind, the region’s market leader in hospitality. Fusing Arabic and international music and cuisine, Anghami Lab will feature a trendy and buzzing lounge for socializing with friends as well as a stage for live music performances from the region’s top talents. It will also act as a platform for producers, artists, and music enthusiasts to co-create. The venue will also host hologram-based shows featuring timeless performances by the region’s top celebrities to add a whole new dimension to the experience.

The expertly crafted menu offers unique Mediterranean flavors, and an exotic selection of mocktails and beverages served by world-class bartenders and mixologists, bringing the best of music and culinary talent under one first-of-its-kind creative rooftop.

Eddy Maroun, Co-Founder and CEO of Anghami, says: “Our first real-world Anghami stage in Saudi Arabia underlines our commitment to delivering the best possible experiences for our ever-growing regional and international audiences. We hope our first-of-its-kind entertainment destination mirrors the unique experience Anghami fans get from the app. We believe Anghami Lab is a true reflection of the exciting, vibrant, and modern face of Riyadh.”

“Bringing the Anghami music experience into the real world in one of the most beautiful spots on the city skyline is quite an exciting milestone which we’re thrilled to see come to life. This is just the beginning of our long-term plans with Anghami as we strongly believe in creating synergies between the online and the offline entertainment worlds,” adds Tony Habre, CEO of Addmind.

According to Nada Al Tuwaijri, Co-Founder and CEO of Merwas: “Anghami Lab is a perfect partner for Merwas, which is the largest entertainment factory in the Arab world designed to enable and empower Saudi talents to leave a global imprint. Merwas - which is situated in Boulevard Riyadh City and is one of the 15 entertainment zones in Riyadh Season - boasts 22 international studios and state of the art facilities that will kick off growing Arab talents alongside Anghami Lab.”

Ahmed AlRasheed, Managing Director of Anghami in Saudi Arabia, comments: “Anghami Lab brings a fresh and exciting addition to Riyadh’s burgeoning music scene, through which we aim to further help and support local talents, building on the momentum we have generated through our “Sound of Saudi” TikTok talent hunt. Not only is this a bright new venue for established and up-and-coming talents, but it also offers a tasteful menu and a world-class music recording facility, all behind Riyadh’s most rocking rooftop.”

Anghami Lab blends Arabic and Western music, culture, and cuisine. As the sun sets, guests can enjoy oriental deep house, then a variety of live performances featuring mashups of Arabic and Western music. As the night draws to a close, the Lab’s resident and guest DJs will deliver Arabic Pop and International hits. In addition to exceptional music performances and a modern menu, the Lab also includes a fully-fledged recording studio. Occupying a 5,000 square meter space at Boulevard Riyadh City, Anghami Lab is part of one of 15 entertainment zones that feature the winter-long entertainment and sports festival, Riyadh Season.

“The space combines style, class and comfort with entertainment technology, warm hospitality, and a definite feel-good vibe. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to our first real-world venue, in this breathtaking city hotspot,” adds Maroun.

