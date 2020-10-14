Log in
ANGI Homeservices to Announce Q3 2020 Earnings on November 5th and Host Earnings Conference Call on November 6th

10/14/2020 | 04:11pm EDT

DENVER, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After the close of market trading on Thursday, November 5, 2020, ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ: ANGI) will post its third quarter results at ir.angihomeservices.com/quarterly-earnings. On Friday, November 6, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. EST, ANGI Homeservices and IAC will host a virtual conference call to answer questions regarding their respective third quarter results.

The live audiocast and replay of the call will be open to the public at https://interactivecorp.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_l5DspVwxSsKLNQodcBfyWA.

About ANGI Homeservices Inc.
ANGI Homeservices Inc. turns home improvement jobs imagined into jobs well-done. People throughout North America and Europe rely on us to book quality home service pros across 500 different categories, from repairing and remodeling to cleaning and landscaping. Over 230,000 U.S. service professionals actively seek consumers matches, complete jobs or advertise through ANGI Homeservices’ platforms and consumers turn to at least one of our brands to find a pro for more than 25 million projects each year. We’ve established category-transforming products through brands such as HomeAdvisor®, Angie’s List®, Handy and Fixd Repair – as well as international brands such as HomeStars, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Instapro, Travaux and Werkspot. Our marketplaces have enabled more than 150 million consumer-to-pro connections, meaningfully redefining how easily and effectively home pros are discovered and hired.  The Company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Learn more at www.angihomeservices.com

Contacts:

IAC/ANGI Homeservices Investor Relations
Mark Schneider
(212) 314-7400

ANGI Homeservices Corporate Communications
Mallory Micetich
(303) 963-8352

IAC Corporate Communications
Valerie Combs
(212) 314-7361

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 470 M - -
Net income 2020 4,04 M - -
Net cash 2020 184 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 1 280x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 505 M 5 505 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,62x
EV / Sales 2021 2,89x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float 14,4%
Chart ANGI HOMESERVICES INC.
Duration : Period :
ANGI Homeservices Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGI HOMESERVICES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 16,24 $
Last Close Price 11,10 $
Spread / Highest target 71,2%
Spread / Average Target 46,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Brandon Ridenour Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig Smith President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Joseph M. Levin Non-Executive Chairman
Jamie Cohen Chief Financial Officer
Ryan T. Sullivan Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC.31.05%5 440
SNAP INC.65.34%39 610
GRUBHUB INC.55.88%7 080
MOMO INC.-56.75%3 123
DENA CO., LTD.12.93%2 319
TEN SQUARE GAMES S.A.214.65%1 184
