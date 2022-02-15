Log in
ANGI : Homeservices Reports Q4 2021 Results

02/15/2022 | 04:07pm EST
Page 1 of 12

ANGI INC. REPORTS Q4 2021 - Q4 REVENUE INCREASES 16% TO $416 MILLION

DENVER- February 15, 2022-Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) released its fourth quarter results today. Monthly metrics for Angi Inc. through January 2022 are included on page 3 of this release. A letter to IAC shareholders from Angi Inc. Chairman and IAC CEO Joey Levin is available on the Investor Relations section of IAC's website at ir.iac.com.

ANGI INC. SUMMARY RESULTS ($ in millions except per share amounts)

Q4 2021

Q4 2020

Growth

FY 2021

FY 2020

Growth

Revenue

$

415.9

$

359.3

16%

$ 1,685.4

$

1,467.9

15%

Operating loss

(28.9)

(4.7)

-516%

(76.5)

(6.4)

-1101%

Net loss

(26.0)

(14.5)

-80%

(71.4)

(6.3)

-1036%

GAAP Diluted EPS

(0.05)

(0.03)

-79%

(0.14)

(0.01)

-1026%

Adjusted EBITDA

(3.3)

42.0

NM

27.9

172.8

-84%

See reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures beginning on page 9.

Q4 2021 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Revenue increased 16% year-over-year, the fifth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth reflecting:
  1. 116% growth from Angi Services to $113 million, which is due to the acquisition of Angi Roofing on July 1, 2021 and continued investment in Angi Services
    • 3rd consecutive quarter of greater than 100% year-over-year growth
    • Angi Services comprised 27% of total revenue as compared to 15% in Q4 2020
    • Angi Services revenue totaled $358 million for the full year 2021, up 120% year-over-year
  1. 2% declines from Angi Ads and Leads
    1. 1% growth in Europe
  • Transacting Service Professionals were 206,000 and Advertising Service Professionals were 38,000.
  • Monetized Transactions increased 3% to 4 million with nearly 18 million for the full year 2021.
  • Angi processed over $100 million through Angi Pay, its payment platform, for the full year 2021, up more than 5x year-over-year.
  • Angi Inc. repurchased 1.0 million Class A common shares at an average price of $7.80 between November 4, 2021 and February 11, 2022.

Page 2 of 12

Revenue

Q4 2021

Q4 2020

Growth

($ in millions; rounding differences may occur)

Angi Ads and Leads

$

285.0

$

289.4

-2%

Angi Services

113.1

52.3

116%

Total North America

$

398.1

$

341.7

17%

Europe

17.8

17.6

1%

Total Revenue

$

415.9

$

359.3

16%

Operating loss and Adjusted EBITDA

Q4 2021

Q4 2020

Growth

($ in millions; rounding differences may occur)

Operating loss:

North America

$

(26.0)

$

(3.6)

-630%

Europe

(2.9)

(1.1)

-154%

Total

$

(28.9)

$

(4.7)

-516%

Adjusted EBITDA:

North America

$

(1.7)

$

42.0

NM

Europe

(1.5)

0.0

NM

Total

$

(3.3)

$

42.0

NM

  • Operating loss increased $24.2 million to $28.9 million reflecting:
  1. Adjusted EBITDA declining $45.3 million to a loss of $3.3 million due to increased selling and marketing expense due primarily to the consolidation under a single brand on March 17, 2021, which has adversely affected both free and paid search engine marketing efforts and continued investment in Angi Services
  1. Partially offset by $20.3 million lower stock-based compensation expense due primarily to modification charges in Q4 2020 and lower expense in Q4 2021 due to awards that became fully vested

Page 3 of 12

Income Taxes

The Company recorded an income tax benefit of $8.8 million in Q4 2021 for an effective tax rate of 25%, which is higher than the statutory rate due primarily to the realization of certain deferred tax assets in the current period. The Company recorded an income tax provision of $2.5 million in Q4 2020, despite a pre-tax loss, due primarily to non- deductible stock-based compensation.

Operating Metrics

Q4 2021

Q4 2020

Growth

Angi Service Requests (in thousands)

6,896

7,226

-5%

Angi Monetized Transactions (in thousands)

3,960

3,851

3%

Angi Transacting Service Professionals (in thousands)

206

208

-1%

Angi Advertising Service Professionals (in thousands)

38

39

-4%

Monthly Metrics (year-over-year growth trends) (a)

Oct '21

Nov '21

Dec '21

Jan '22

Angi Ads and Leads

-2%

-2%

0%

-1%

Angi Services (b)

124%

125%

101%

91%

Total North America Revenue

15%

18%

17%

13%

Europe Revenue

4%

1%

-4%

0%

Total Revenue

15%

17%

16%

12%

Angi Service Requests

-8%

-2%

-3%

-5%

Angi Monetized Transactions

0%

5%

4%

0%

Angi Transacting Service Professionals

4%

1%

-1%

-2%

Angi Advertising Service Professionals

-1%

-2%

-4%

-5%

  1. As of the date of this document, the Company has not yet completed its financial close process for January 2022. As a result, the information herein for January 2022 is preliminary and based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this document. During the course of the financial close process, the Company may identify items that would require it to make adjustments, which may impact growth rates and be material to the information presented above.
  2. Includes revenue from Angi Roofing which was acquired on July 1, 2021.

Page 4 of 12

Free Cash Flow

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, net cash from operations decreased $182.2 million to $6.2 million and Free Cash Flow decreased $199.9 million to negative $64.0 million due primarily to lower Adjusted EBITDA, higher capital expenditures and unfavorable working capital.

($ in millions; rounding differences may occur)

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2021

2020

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

6.2

$

188.4

Capital expenditures

(70.2)

(52.5)

Free Cash Flow

$

(64.0)

$

135.9

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

As of December 31, 2021:

  • Angi Inc. had 502.6 million Class A and Class B common shares outstanding.
  • IAC's economic interest in Angi Inc. was 84.5% and IAC's voting interest in Angi Inc. was 98.2%.
  • Angi Inc. had $428 million in cash and cash equivalents and $500 million of debt, which was held at ANGI Group, LLC (a subsidiary of Angi Inc.).

Between November 4, 2021 and February 11, 2022, Angi Inc. repurchased 1.0 million Class A common shares at an average price of $7.80. Angi Inc. has 15.0 million shares remaining in its stock repurchase authorization.

Angi Inc. may repurchase shares over an indefinite period on the open market and in privately negotiated transactions, depending on those factors management deems relevant at any particular time, including, without limitation, market conditions, share price and future outlook.

VIDEO CONFERENCE CALL

IAC and Angi Inc. will live stream a joint video conference call to answer questions regarding their fourth quarter results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. This live stream will include the disclosure of certain information, including forward-looking information, which may be material to an investor's understanding of IAC and Angi Inc.'s business. The live stream will be open to the public at ir.angi.comor ir.iac.com.

Page 5 of 12

DILUTIVE SECURITIES

Angi Inc. has various dilutive securities. The table below details these securities as well as potential dilution at various stock prices (shares in millions; rounding differences may occur).

Avg.

Exercise

As of

Dilution at:

Shares

Price

2/11/22

Share Price

$8.61

$ 9.00

$ 10.00

$ 11.00

$ 12.00

Absolute Shares as of 2/11/22

501.6

501.6

501.6

501.6

501.6

501.6

SARs

0.9

$

2.80

0.3

0.3

0.3

0.3

0.3

Options

0.7

$

13.33

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

RSUs and subsidiary denominated equity awards

15.4

4.0

4.0

4.0

4.0

4.0

Total Dilution

4.3

4.3

4.3

4.3

4.3

% Dilution

0.9%

0.9%

0.9%

0.9%

0.9%

Total Diluted Shares Outstanding

505.9

505.9

506.0

506.0

506.0

The dilutive securities presentation is calculated using the method and assumptions described below, which are different from those used for GAAP dilution, which is calculated based on the treasury stock method.

The Company currently settles all equity awards on a net basis; therefore, the dilutive effect is presented as the net number of shares expected to be issued upon exercise or vesting, and in the case of options, assuming no proceeds are received by the Company. Any required withholding taxes are paid in cash by the Company on behalf of the employees assuming a withholding tax rate of 50%. In addition, the estimated income tax benefit from the tax deduction received upon the exercise or vesting of these awards is assumed to be used to repurchase Angi Inc. shares. Assuming all awards were exercised or vested on February 11, 2022, withholding taxes paid by the Company on behalf of the employees upon net settlement would have been $67.7 million, assuming a stock price of $8.61 and a 50% withholding rate. The table above assumes no change in the fair value estimate of the non-publicly traded subsidiary denominated equity awards from the values used at December 31, 2021.

Disclaimer

ANGI Inc. published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 21:06:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
