    ANGI   US00183L1026

ANGI INC.

(ANGI)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-09 pm EDT
5.100 USD   -7.27%
Angi Inc. Monthly Metrics Available on IAC Website

06/09/2022 | 04:11pm EDT
NEW YORK, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) posted monthly metrics for May 2022, including metrics for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI), in the investor relations section of the IAC website at https://ir.iac.com/.

About Angi Inc.
Angi (NASDAQ: ANGI) is your home for everything home—a comprehensive solution for all your home needs. From repairs and renovations to products and financing, Angi is transforming every touch point in the customer journey. With over 25 years of experience and a network of over 200,000 pros, we have helped more than 150 million people with their home needs. Angi is your partner for every part of your home care journey.

About IAC
IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) builds companies.  We are guided by curiosity, a questioning of the status quo, and a desire to invent or acquire new products and brands.  From the single seed that started as IAC over two decades ago have emerged 11 public companies and generations of exceptional leaders. We will always evolve, but our basic principles of financially disciplined opportunism will never change. IAC is today comprised of category leading businesses including Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI), Dotdash Meredith and Care.com among many others ranging from early stage to established businesses. IAC is headquartered in New York City with business locations worldwide.

Contacts:

IAC/Angi Investor Relations
Mark Schneider
(212) 314-7400

Angi Corporate Communications
Mallory Micetich
(303) 963-8352

IAC Corporate Communications
Valerie Combs
(212) 314-7251


Analyst Recommendations on ANGI INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 927 M - -
Net income 2022 -100 M - -
Net Debt 2022 122 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -27,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 763 M 2 763 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,50x
EV / Sales 2023 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 5 200
Free-Float 14,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 5,50 $
Average target price 9,79 $
Spread / Average Target 78,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oisin Hanrahan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeff Pedersen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph M. Levin Non-Executive Chairman
Kulesh Shanmugasundaram Chief Technology Officer
Thomas R. Evans Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANGI INC.-40.28%2 763
SNAP INC.-67.74%24 823
KAKAO GAMES CORP.-32.86%3 825
DENA CO., LTD.2.65%1 610
NEXTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC.-53.36%1 422
FINVOLUTION GROUP-8.72%1 283