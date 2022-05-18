Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Angi Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANGI   US00183L1026

ANGI INC.

(ANGI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/18 04:00:00 pm EDT
4.720 USD   -4.65%
05:21pAngi to Participate in the 50th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
GL
05:20pAngi to Participate in the 50th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
AQ
05/16Wells Fargo Adjusts Angi's Price Target to $11 from $13, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Angi to Participate in the 50th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

05/18/2022 | 05:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DENVER, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) will attend the 50th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Oisin Hanrahan, Chief Executive Officer of Angi Inc., will participate in a fireside chat at 10:00 a.m. ET. An audiocast will be available to the public and an audio replay will be available at https://ir.angi.com/presentations and https://ir.iac.com/index.php/events-and-presentations for 90 days following the conference.

About Angi Inc.
Angi (NASDAQ: ANGI) is your home for everything home—a comprehensive solution for all your home needs. From repairs and renovations to products and financing, Angi is transforming every touch point in the customer journey. With over 25 years of experience and a network of over 200,000 pros, we have helped more than 150 million people with their home needs. Angi is your partner for every part of your home care journey.

Contacts:

IAC/Angi Inc. Investor Relations
Mark Schneider
(212) 314-7400

Angi Inc. Corporate Communications
Mallory Micetich
(303) 963-8352

IAC Corporate Communications
Valerie Combs
(212) 314-7251


All news about ANGI INC.
05:21pAngi to Participate in the 50th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communi..
GL
05:20pAngi to Participate in the 50th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communi..
AQ
05/16Wells Fargo Adjusts Angi's Price Target to $11 from $13, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
05/12Goldman Sachs Adjusts Angi Price Target to $9 From $12, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
05/11Piper Sandler Lowers Angi's Price Target to $5 From $8, Neutral Rating Kept
MT
05/11Oppenheimer Adjusts Angi Price Target to $10 From $14, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
05/11Wedbush Lowers Angi's Price Target to $5.50 from $7.50, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
05/11RBC Cuts Price Target on Angi to $6 From $7, Maintains Sector Perform Rating
MT
05/10ANGI INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of O..
AQ
05/10SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Unable to Sustain Morning Advance into Tuesday Close
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ANGI INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 927 M - -
Net income 2022 -103 M - -
Net Debt 2022 122 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -25,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 487 M 2 487 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,35x
EV / Sales 2023 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 5 200
Free-Float 14,6%
Chart ANGI INC.
Duration : Period :
Angi Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGI INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 4,95 $
Average target price 9,79 $
Spread / Average Target 97,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oisin Hanrahan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeff Pedersen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph M. Levin Non-Executive Chairman
Kulesh Shanmugasundaram Chief Technology Officer
Thomas R. Evans Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANGI INC.-46.25%2 487
SNAP INC.-47.82%40 155
KAKAO GAMES CORP.-37.80%3 435
DENA CO., LTD.9.77%1 781
MODERN TIMES GROUP MTG AB (PUBL)22.40%1 253
NEXTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC.-59.19%1 244