ANGIODYNAMICS, INC.

(ANGO)
AngioDynamics : Appoints Richard C. Rosenzweig Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary, Promotes Juan Carlos Serna to Senior Vice President, Scientific & Clinical Affairs

02/01/2021 | 08:06am EST
AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO), a leading provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical devices for vascular access, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology, today announced that it has appointed Richard C. Rosenzweig as Senior Vice President, General Counsel, effective January 31, 2021. Mr. Rosenzweig will also serve as Corporate Secretary to the AngioDynamics Board of Directors.

Mr. Rosenzweig succeeds Stephen Trowbridge who has served as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and General Counsel since February 2020. Mr. Trowbridge will continue in his role as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

AngioDynamics also announced the promotion of Juan Carlos Serna to the role of Senior Vice President of Scientific and Clinical Affairs. Mr. Serna will lead the Company’s global Clinical Affairs and Services, Medical Affairs, Physician Education, and Healthcare Economics teams in the advancement of scientific research, provider education, and patient access.

“I’m very excited for Rich and Juan Carlos to join our leadership team as we work to transform AngioDynamics into a high-performing medical technology company,” commented Jim Clemmer, AngioDynamics’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “Rich and Juan Carlos bring years of experience in the medical device industry. Both are extremely talented in their respective fields, and I look forward to leveraging their experience as we continue to advance the growth and development of our key technologies, including Auryon, AngioVac, and NanoKnife. I would also like to thank Steve for his contributions in the role of General Counsel and for the value he continues to add as Chief Financial Officer.”

Mr. Rosenzweig joins AngioDynamics from C.R. Bard, where he served as corporate officer and Vice President, Law and completed more than 75 business development transactions. Mr. Rosenzweig has more than 20 years of experience in leadership roles providing legal guidance, governance and compliance oversight, and strategic business leadership to global medical device and health care companies, including Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Impath, Inc., and Johnson & Johnson.

Mr. Rosenzweig received his Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Brandeis University and his Juris Doctor from Boston University School of Law. He is an advisor to TEAMFund, an impact investment fund, serves as Vice Chair and Chair-Elect of the Director’s Leadership Council of the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, and is a member of the Director’s Leadership Council for Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences, an academic health center.

Mr. Serna joined AngioDynamics in 2017 as Vice President of Global Clinical Affairs and Healthcare Economics. Prior to joining AngioDynamics, he founded and developed the core technology behind Right Submission, a web-based regulatory submission platform for the medical device industry, and served as president of a medical device clinical and regulatory consulting firm.

Mr. Serna received his Bachelor of Arts in Biology and Philosophy from Dartmouth College and his Masters of Business Administration from Franklin W. Olin Graduate School of Business at Babson College.

About AngioDynamics, Inc.

AngioDynamics, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. AngioDynamics’ diverse product lines include market-leading ablation systems, vascular access products, angiographic products and accessories, drainage products, thrombolytic products and venous products. For more information, visit www.angiodynamics.com.


© Business Wire 2021
