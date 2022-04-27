AngioDynamics : Launches APEX-AV Study in Partnership with PERT Consortium

Latham, New York, April 27, 2022 - AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO), a leading and transformative medical technology company focused on restoring healthy blood flow in the body's vascular system, expanding cancer treatment options and improving quality of life for patients, announced the launch of the Acute Pulmonary Embolism Extraction Trial with the AlphaVac System (APEX-AV), a new clinical study aimed at evaluating the efficacy and safety of the Company's AlphaVac Multipurpose Mechanical Aspiration (MMA) F1885 System in the treatment of acute intermediate-risk pulmonary embolism (PE).

AngioDynamics initiated the APEX-AV study in partnership with the widely respected Pulmonary Embolism Response Team (PERT) Consortium. This single-arm study will be led by co-Principal Investigators William Brent Keeling, MD, Associate Professor of Surgery, Department of Surgery, at the Emory University School of Medicine, and President, PERT Consortium; and Mona Ranade, MD, Interventional Radiologist at UCLA Health, and Assistant Professor, Mount Sinai Health System.

APEX-AV is a single-arm Investigational Device Exemption study that will enroll patients with confirmed acute, intermediate-risk PE at up to 20 hospital-based sites in the United States. Patient enrollment is anticipated to commence in the summer of 2022. The primary efficacy endpoint of the APEX-AV study is the reduction in RV/LV ratio between baseline and 48 hours post-procedure. The primary safety endpoint is the rate of Major Adverse Events (MAEs), including device-related death and major bleeding within the first 48 hours. Patients will be followed for 30 days post-index procedure.

"Pulmonary embolism is estimated to affect one in every thousand people in the United States each year and can be life-threatening,"1 said Juan Carlos Serna, Senior Vice President, Scientific & Clinical Affairs, AngioDynamics. "Developing and assessing innovative, minimally invasive treatment options for PE is vitally important to AngioDynamics, our partners in the PERT Consortium, and patients and providers. We are driven to continue innovating in this space, creating better treatment options, and advancing patient care through reliable and predictable outcomes. We are grateful for the leadership of Drs. Keeling and Ranade, and to the PERT Consortium, for joining us in launching this critical research study."

"The APEX-AV Study represents an important trial in the PE space," said Dr. Keeling. "It will hopefully add to the growing body of literature substantiating catheter-based embolectomy as a safe and efficacious treatment for patients with intermediate-risk PE."

"The APEX-AV study evaluates the safety and efficacy of the new AlphaVac F1885 system in intermediate-risk PE patients," said Dr. Ranade. "Generating high-level data on PE treatment is of extreme importance. I am optimistic that the APEX-AV study will significantly contribute to the growing evidence in the treatment of PE, thereby advancing patient care."

About the AlphaVac MMA F1885 PE System

The AlphaVac Multipurpose Mechanical Aspiration (MMA) System is an off-the-shelf, easy to assemble, emergent first-line device that is safe for the removal of thromboemboli from the venous system. The System includes an ergonomic handle, an 18F cannula with an 85-degree angle, an obturator, and a waste bag assembly. Risk information: https://bit.ly/Angio-risk-info

The AlphaVac MMA F1885 PE System when used for treatment of pulmonary embolism is an investigational device. Limited by United States law to investigational use.

About AngioDynamics, Inc.

AngioDynamics is a leading, and transformative medical technology company focused on restoring healthy blood flow in the body's vascular system, expanding cancer treatment options and improving quality of life for patients.

The Company's innovative technologies and devices are chosen by talented physicians in fast-growing healthcare markets to treat unmet patient needs. For more information, visit www.angiodynamics.com.

