AngioDynamics : Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements - Form 8-K

AngioDynamics, Inc.

Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements





AngioDynamics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



Nine Months Ended February 28, 2023

(in thousands of dollars, except per share data)





As Reported (a) Pro Forma Adjustments Notes As Adjusted Net sales $ 247,678 $ (23,690 ) (b) $ 223,988 Cost of sales (exclusive of intangible amortization) 119,791 (9,322 ) (b) 110,469 Gross profit 127,887 (14,368 ) 113,519 Operating expenses: Research and development 22,023 (167 ) (b) 21,856 Sales and marketing 77,956 (45 ) (b) 77,911 General and administrative 29,775 8 (b) 29,783 Amortization of intangibles 14,384 (1,450 ) (b) 12,934 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 2,084 - 2,084 Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net 12,009 (17 ) (b) 11,992 Total operating expenses 158,231 (1,671 ) 156,560 Operating loss (30,344 ) (12,697 ) (43,041 ) Other expense: Interest expense, net (1,801 ) - (1,801 ) Other expense, net (427 ) - (427 ) Total other expense, net (2,228 ) - (2,228 ) Loss before income tax benefit (32,572 ) (12,697 ) (45,269 ) Income tax benefit (1,597 ) - (c) (1,597 ) Net loss $ (30,975 ) $ (12,697 ) $ (43,672 ) Loss per share Basic $ (0.79 ) $ (1.11 ) Diluted $ (0.79 ) $ (1.11 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 39,436 39,436 Diluted 39,436 39,436





AngioDynamics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Year Ended May 31, 2022

(in thousands of dollars, except per share data)





As Reported (a) Pro Forma Adjustments Notes As Adjusted Net sales $ 316,219 $ (27,694 ) (b) $ 288,525 Cost of sales (exclusive of intangible amortization)

150,487

(10,472 ) (b) 140,015 Gross profit

165,732

(17,222 ) 148,510 Operating expenses:



Research and development

30,739

(347 ) (b) 30,392 Sales and marketing

95,301

(85 ) (b) 95,216 General and administrative

38,451

- 38,451 Amortization of intangibles

19,458 (1,820 ) (b) 17,638 Change in fair value of contingent consideration

1,212 - 1,212 Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net

9,042 (69 ) (b) 8,973 Total operating expenses

194,203 (2,321 ) 191,882 Operating loss

(28,471 ) (14,901 ) (43,372 ) Other expense:

Interest expense, net

(688 ) - (688 ) Other expense, net

(790 ) - (790 ) Total other expense, net

(1,478 ) - (1,478 ) Loss before income tax benefit

(29,949 ) (14,901 ) (44,850 ) Income tax benefit

(3,402 ) - (c) (3,402 ) Net loss $ (26,547 ) $ (14,901 ) $ (41,448 ) Loss per share

Basic $ (0.68 ) $ (1.06 ) Diluted $ (0.68 ) $ (1.06 ) Weighted average shares outstanding

Basic

39,009 39,009 Diluted

39,009 39,009





AngioDynamics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

As of February 28, 2023

(in thousands, except share data)

As Reported (a) Pro Forma Adjustments Notes As Adjusted Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,111 $ 46,790 (d) $ 76,901 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $2,030 50,892 - 50,892 Inventories 63,532 (3,663 ) (e) 59,869 Prepaid expenses and other 8,039 (1,807 ) (e) 6,232 Total current assets 152,574 41,320 193,894 Property, plant and equipment, net 45,559 (52 ) (e) 45,507 Intangible assets, net 134,011 (18,113 ) (e) 115,898 Goodwill 199,976 - 199,976 Other assets 10,729 - 10,729 Total assets $ 542,849 $ 23,155 $ 566,004 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 35,600 $ - $ 35,600 Accrued liabilities 21,775 - 21,775 Current portion of contingent consideration 9,877 - 9,877 Other current liabilities 2,380 - 2,380 Total current liabilities 69,632 - 69,632 Long-term debt 49,807 (49,807 ) (d) - Deferred income taxes 13,490 - (c) 13,490 Contingent consideration, net of current portion 9,182 - 9,182 Other long-term liabilities 3,083 - 3,083 Total liabilities 145,194 (49,807 ) 95,387 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share, 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - - Common stock, par value $.01 per share, 75,000,000 shares authorized; 39,976,422 shares issued and 39,606,422 shares outstanding 382 - 382 Additional paid-in capital 596,225 - 596,225 Accumulated deficit (189,388 ) 72,962 (116,426 ) Treasury stock, 370,000 shares (5,714 ) - (5,714 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,850 ) - (3,850 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 397,655 72,962 470,617 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 542,849 $ 23,155 $ 566,004





NOTE 1. Basis of Presentation





The Company's historical consolidated financial statements have been adjusted in the unaudited consolidated pro forma financial statements to present events that are (i) directly attributable to the sale of the Business, (ii) factually supportable and (iii) are expected to have a continuing impact on the Company's consolidated results following the sale of the Business. The pro forma consolidated statements of operations do not reflect the estimated gain on the sale of the Business.





The Company determined that this sale of the Business did not constitute a strategic shift that had a major effect on the Company's operations or financial results and as a result, this transaction will not be classified as discontinued operations.





NOTE 2. Pro Forma Adjustments





The following adjustments have been reflected in the unaudited consolidated pro forma financial statements:





(a) Reflects the Company's historical US GAAP consolidated financial statements, as reported, before pro forma adjustments related to the sale of the Business for the nine month period ended February 28, 2023 and the year ended May 31, 2022.





(b) Reflects the elimination of revenues and expenses representing the historical operating results of the Business.





(c) There are no adjustments for income tax expense or deferred taxes when considering valuation allowances on the Company's deferred taxes.





(d) Reflects estimated net cash proceeds from the sale of the Business of $46.8 million, representing the gross sale price of $100.0 million less estimated transaction costs and the payoff of long-term debt.





(e) Represents the assets conveyed to Merit in the sale of the Business. The intangible assets relate specifically to the identifiable intangible assets related to BioSentry product technologies, trademarks, licenses and customer relationships.





NOTE 3. Transition Services Agreement





Pursuant to a transition services agreement and a contract manufacturing agreement entered into and effective on the closing of the sale of the Business, the Company will supply certain services to Merit. No pro forma adjustments have been made associated with these agreements as services to be provided with a defined monetary value are not considered material, will not have a continuous impact and the variable elements are not estimable at this time.





