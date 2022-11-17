Advanced search
    ANGO   US03475V1017

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC.

(ANGO)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:58 2022-11-17 pm EST
13.78 USD   -1.29%
04:02pAngioDynamics to Present at the Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference
BU
11/04Angiodynamics Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/31AngioDynamics Announces First Patient Enrolled in APEX-AV Study Assessing AlphaVac F1885 PE System in Treatment of Pulmonary Embolism
BU
AngioDynamics to Present at the Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

11/17/2022 | 04:02pm EST
AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO), a leading and transformative medical technology company focused on restoring healthy blood flow in the body’s vascular system, expanding cancer treatment options and improving quality of life for patients, today announced that Jim Clemmer, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen Trowbridge, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference at 10:10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible through the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.angiodynamics.com and will be available for replay following the event.

About AngioDynamics, Inc.

AngioDynamics is a leading and transformative medical technology company focused on restoring healthy blood flow in the body’s vascular system, expanding cancer treatment options and improving quality of life for patients. `

The Company’s innovative technologies and devices are chosen by talented physicians in fast-growing healthcare markets to treat unmet patient needs. For more information, visit www.angiodynamics.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ANGIODYNAMICS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 342 M - -
Net income 2023 -29,8 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -18,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 546 M 546 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,59x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 760
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart ANGIODYNAMICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
AngioDynamics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGIODYNAMICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 13,96 $
Average target price 26,50 $
Spread / Average Target 89,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Christopher Clemmer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen A. Trowbridge Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Howard W. Donnelly Independent Non-Executive Chairman
David D. Helsel SVP-Global Operations, Research & Development
Kim L. Seabury Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANGIODYNAMICS, INC.-49.38%546
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-26.72%180 652
MEDTRONIC PLC-19.38%108 698
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-9.52%63 336
DEXCOM, INC.-14.41%44 377
HOYA CORPORATION-14.96%37 187