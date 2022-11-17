AngioDynamics to Present at the Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO), a leading and transformative medical technology company focused on restoring healthy blood flow in the body’s vascular system, expanding cancer treatment options and improving quality of life for patients, today announced that Jim Clemmer, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen Trowbridge, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference at 10:10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible through the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.angiodynamics.com and will be available for replay following the event.

