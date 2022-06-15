Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. AngioDynamics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANGO   US03475V1017

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC.

(ANGO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59 2022-06-15 pm EDT
18.36 USD   +2.97%
04:02pAngioDynamics to Report Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results on July 12, 2022
BU
05/23AngioDynamics Seeks M&A
CI
05/23TRANSCRIPT : AngioDynamics, Inc. Presents at UBS Global Healthcare Conference, May-23-2022 04:15 PM
CI
Summary 
Summary

AngioDynamics to Report Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results on July 12, 2022

06/15/2022 | 04:02pm EDT
AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO), a leading and transformative medical technology company focused on restoring healthy blood flow in the body’s vascular system, expanding cancer treatment options, and improving quality of life for patients, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 before the market open on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. The Company’s management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET the same day to discuss the results.

To participate in the conference call, dial 1-877-407-0784 (domestic) or +1-201-689-8560 (international) and refer to the passcode 13730672.

This conference call will also be webcast and can be accessed from the “Investors” section of the AngioDynamics website at www.angiodynamics.com. The webcast replay of the call will be available at the same site approximately one hour after the end of the call.

A recording of the call will also be available from 11:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, until 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. To hear this recording, dial 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or +1-412-317-6671 (international) and enter the passcode 13730672.

About AngioDynamics, Inc.

AngioDynamics is a leading and transformative medical technology company focused on restoring healthy blood flow in the body’s vascular system, expanding cancer treatment options, and improving quality of life for patients.

The Company’s innovative technologies and devices are chosen by talented physicians in fast-growing healthcare markets to treat unmet patient needs. For more information, visit www.angiodynamics.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ANGIODYNAMICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 312 M - -
Net income 2022 -24,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -28,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 691 M 691 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,22x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,05x
Nbr of Employees 800
Free-Float 94,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 17,83 $
Average target price 36,00 $
Spread / Average Target 102%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Christopher Clemmer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen A. Trowbridge Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Howard W. Donnelly Independent Non-Executive Chairman
David D. Helsel SVP-Global Operations, Research & Development
Kim L. Seabury Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANGIODYNAMICS, INC.-33.94%691
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-26.86%180 242
MEDTRONIC PLC-14.47%117 744
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-3.84%67 366
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-21.39%33 978
HOYA CORPORATION-26.45%33 913