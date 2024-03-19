AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO), a leading and transformative medical technology company focused on restoring healthy blood flow in the body’s vascular system, expanding cancer treatment options and improving patient quality of life, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 before the market open on Thursday, April 4, 2024. The Company’s management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET the same day to discuss the results.

To participate in the conference call, dial 1-877-407-0784 (domestic) or +1-201-689-8560 (international) and refer to the passcode 13745239.

This conference call will also be webcast and can be accessed from the “Investors” section of the AngioDynamics website at www.angiodynamics.com. The webcast replay of the call will be available at the same site approximately one hour after the end of the call.

A recording of the call will also be available from 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 4, 2024, until 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 11, 2024. To hear this recording, dial 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or +1-412-317-6671 (international) and enter the passcode 13745239.

