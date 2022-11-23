Advanced search
Jury Hits AngioDynamics With Patent-Infringement Verdict

11/23/2022 | 10:56am EST
By Colin Kellaher


AngioDynamics Inc. suffered another setback in its long-running legal tussle with C.R. Bard Inc., as a Delaware jury found that some of the medical-device company's implantable port products infringe certain U.S. patents held by the Becton Dickinson Co. unit.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, AngioDynamics said it strongly disagrees with the verdict and that it plans to pursue all available remedies and defenses, including post-trial motions and appeals.

The Latham, N.Y., company also noted that the issue of damages was bifurcated by the court during the one-week trial and will be decided by a jury in a separate proceeding.

The verdict follows last month's loss by AngioDynamics in an antitrust lawsuit against C.R. Bard. In that case, a New York jury dismissed claims by AngioDynamics that Bard restrained competition in the U.S. by tying sales of its tip location systems to sales of its percutaneously inserted central catheters. AngioDynamics has said it is considering an appeal.

C.R. Bard initially launched its patent litigation against AngioDynamics in early 2012. AngioDynamics on Wednesday said several issues remain to be decided by the judge in the Delaware case, and that the appeals process could extend over several years.

Shares of AngioDynamics were down 7.2% to $13.59 Wednesday morning.


