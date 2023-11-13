GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation (GlobeStar Therapeutics) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on introducing a patented formulation of drugs for the treatment of Multiple Sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases. The Company owns the global license from the inventors, who are based in Italy. The Company has acquired a license for a patented method of treating neurodegenerative diseases such as Multiple Sclerosis by administering a synergistically effective amount of the composition to an individual suffering from neurodegeneration and treating neurodegeneration. GlobeStar Therapeutics is initiating discussions with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on clinical trial design in preparation for FDA submission and approval pathway.