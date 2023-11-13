Stock SOAN ANGIOSOMA
PDF Report : ANGIOSOMA

ANGIOSOMA Stock price

Equities

SOAN

US03476L1026

Biotechnology & Medical Research

End-of-day quote OTC Markets
Other stock markets
 06:00:00 2023-11-09 pm EST 		Intraday chart for ANGIOSOMA 5-day change 1st Jan Change
0.001600 USD 0.00% 0.00% -87.97%
Financials (USD)

Sales 2022 * - Sales 2023 * - Capitalization 2.67 M
Net income 2022 -1,000,000 Net income 2023 * - EV / Sales 2022
-
Net Debt 2022 152,329 Net cash position 2023 * - EV / Sales 2023 * -
P/E ratio 2022
-1,56x
P/E ratio 2023 *
Employees -
Yield 2022
-
Yield 2023 *
-
Free-Float 90.98%
Chart ANGIOSOMA

Latest news about ANGIOSOMA

GlobeStar Therapeutics Enters into Definitive Agreement with Advanced Innovative Partners to Develop Clinical Studies and Strategies for Multiple Sclerosis Treatment CI
Globestar Therapeutics Enters into Definitive Agreement with SMI Healthcare to Manage Clinical Trial, Regulatory Filings, Manufacturing and Sales in MEA Region for Multiple Sclerosis Treatment CI
GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023 CI
GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation and Advanced Innovative Partners Enters into A Memorandum of Understanding Collaboration Agreement to Design and Implement Clinical Trials for Project Amethyst CI
GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended March 31, 2023 CI
GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 CI
GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30, 2022 CI
GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt CI
GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 CI
GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended March 31, 2022 CI
GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended December 31, 2021 CI
GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30, 2021 CI
GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt CI
Angiosoma, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 CI
AngioSoma, Inc. Announces Management Change CI
Press releases ANGIOSOMA

Penny Stocks in the Spotlight: Watchlist Essentials (EPAZ, HMBL, CLNV, NHMD) AQ
Penny Stocks On The Move: HALB, NHMD, IFUS, GSTC AQ
OTC Stocks Under A Penny Watchlist (ATVK, GSTC, YCRM, IMTL) AQ
GlobeStar Therapeutics : Form 8-K Current Report For 04-04-2023 - Form 8-K PU
Quotes and Performance

Current month-20.00%
1 month-27.27%
3 months-46.67%
6 months-63.64%
Current year-87.97%
Highs and lows

1 week
0.00
Extreme 0.0015
0.00
1 month
0.00
Extreme 0.0014
0.00
Current year
0.00
Extreme 0.0014
0.01
1 year
0.00
Extreme 0.0014
0.02
3 years
0.00
Extreme 0.0014
0.09
5 years
0.00
Extreme 0.0006
0.09
10 years
0.00
Extreme 0.0006
0.52
Managers and Directors - ANGIOSOMA

Managers TitleAgeSince
James Katzaroff CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 65 2021
Robert Chicoski DFI
 Director of Finance/CFO 80 2021
David Croom PRN
 Corporate Officer/Principal - 2021
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
James Katzaroff CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 65 2021
William Farley BRD
 Director/Board Member 67 2021
Steven F. Penderghast BRD
 Director/Board Member - 2021
Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-10 0.001600 0.00% 4,893,500
23-11-09 0.001600 +6.67% 1,159,450
23-11-08 0.001500 -16.67% 829,477
23-11-07 0.001800 +20.00% 2,044,930
23-11-06 0.001500 -6.25% 7,267,265

End-of-day quote OTC Markets, November 09, 2023

Company Profile

GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation (GlobeStar Therapeutics) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on introducing a patented formulation of drugs for the treatment of Multiple Sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases. The Company owns the global license from the inventors, who are based in Italy. The Company has acquired a license for a patented method of treating neurodegenerative diseases such as Multiple Sclerosis by administering a synergistically effective amount of the composition to an individual suffering from neurodegeneration and treating neurodegeneration. GlobeStar Therapeutics is initiating discussions with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on clinical trial design in preparation for FDA submission and approval pathway.
Sector
Biotechnology & Medical Research
Income Statement Evolution

Sector Other Biotechnology & Medical Research

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
ANGIOSOMA Stock ANGIOSOMA
-87.97% 2 M $
SEAGEN INC. Stock Seagen Inc.
+65.65% 40 321 M $
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC. Stock Iqvia Holdings Inc.
-5.86% 35 766 M $
LONZA GROUP AG Stock Lonza Group AG
-25.93% 27 520 M $
MODERNA, INC. Stock Moderna, Inc.
-61.29% 26 709 M $
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY Stock ICON Public Limited Company
+31.19% 21 104 M $
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Stock Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
-31.42% 20 316 M $
CELLTRION, INC. Stock Celltrion, Inc.
-2.31% 16 949 M $
UNITED THERAPEUTICS CORPORATION Stock United Therapeutics Corporation
-19.64% 10 472 M $
BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION Stock Bio-Techne Corporation
-30.84% 9 092 M $
Other Biotechnology & Medical Research
