ANGIOSOMA Stock price
SOAN
US03476L1026
Biotechnology & Medical Research
End-of-day quote
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.001600 USD
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-87.97%
Financials (USD)
|Sales 2022 *
|-
|Sales 2023 *
|-
|Capitalization
|2.67 M
|Net income 2022
|-1,000,000
|Net income 2023 *
|-
|EV / Sales 2022
-
|Net Debt 2022
|152,329
|Net cash position 2023 *
|-
|EV / Sales 2023 *
|-
|P/E ratio 2022
-1,56x
|P/E ratio 2023 *
|Employees
|-
|Yield 2022
-
|Yield 2023 *
-
|Free-Float
|90.98%
|Current month
|-20.00%
|1 month
|-27.27%
|3 months
|-46.67%
|6 months
|-63.64%
|Current year
|-87.97%
1 week
0.00
0.00
1 month
0.00
0.00
Current year
0.00
0.01
1 year
0.00
0.02
3 years
0.00
0.09
5 years
0.00
0.09
10 years
0.00
0.52
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
James Katzaroff CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|65
|2021
Robert Chicoski DFI
|Director of Finance/CFO
|80
|2021
David Croom PRN
|Corporate Officer/Principal
|-
|2021
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
James Katzaroff CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|65
|2021
William Farley BRD
|Director/Board Member
|67
|2021
|Director/Board Member
|-
|2021
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-10
|0.001600
|0.00%
|4,893,500
|23-11-09
|0.001600
|+6.67%
|1,159,450
|23-11-08
|0.001500
|-16.67%
|829,477
|23-11-07
|0.001800
|+20.00%
|2,044,930
|23-11-06
|0.001500
|-6.25%
|7,267,265
More about the company
GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation (GlobeStar Therapeutics) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on introducing a patented formulation of drugs for the treatment of Multiple Sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases. The Company owns the global license from the inventors, who are based in Italy. The Company has acquired a license for a patented method of treating neurodegenerative diseases such as Multiple Sclerosis by administering a synergistically effective amount of the composition to an individual suffering from neurodegeneration and treating neurodegeneration. GlobeStar Therapeutics is initiating discussions with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on clinical trial design in preparation for FDA submission and approval pathway.
