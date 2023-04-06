Advanced search
    SOAN   US03476L1026

ANGIOSOMA

(SOAN)
End-of-day quote OTC Markets  -  2023-04-04
0.007400 USD   -13.45%
04:15pGlobestar Therapeutics : Form 8-K Current Report For 04-04-2023 - Form 8-K
PU
04:04pGlobestar Therapeutics Corp : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02/13GLOBESTAR THERAPEUTICS CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
GlobeStar Therapeutics : Form 8-K Current Report For 04-04-2023 - Form 8-K

04/06/2023 | 04:15pm EDT
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) April 4, 2023

GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Wyoming

333-170315

27-3480481

(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation)

(Commission File Number)

(IRS Employer Identification No.)

719 Jadwin Avenue

Richland, WA99352

(Address of principal executive offices)(Zip Code)

206-451-1970

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

www.globestarthera.com

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4 (c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common

GSTC

N/A

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Section 8 - Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

The Company has retained new legal counsel:

Edward T. Swanson, Esq.

2071 Altadena Drive

Altadena, Ca.

Phone: 310-283-1035

Fax: 866-397-0114

The Company is continuing discussions with an internationally recognized hospital association to commence clinical trials.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation

Date: April 6, 2023

By: /s/ James C. Katzaroff

Name: James C. Katzaroff

Title: Chief Executive Officer

- 2 -

Attachments

Disclaimer

GlobeStar Therapeutics Corp. published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
