Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Angkor Resources Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANK   CA03476T1057

ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP.

(ANK)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Angkor Resources : 139 Metres Consistent Mineralization In Test Hole

10/14/2021 | 02:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
He continues, "Based on the amount of chalcopyrite and pyrite, and the location of each section, this hole appears to be located outside the ore shell, which should have better grades of copper plus greater silver and gold mineralization. "
D Weeks, CEO comments, "As a single test hole, this is a tremendous start. If this is the shoulder, and we have mineralization to depth, we need to locate the inside of the 'ore shell' for greater mineralization grade and drill deeper to see how much beyond 349 metres the mineralization continues." (picture below: test hole being drilled at Canada Wall prospect)
1

139 METRES CONSISTENT MINERALIZATION IN TEST HOLE

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB, (Oct. 13, 2021): Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK and OTC: ANKOF) ("Angkor" or "the Company") reports Canada Wall returned continuous copper mineralization of 139 metres in a single hole of 349 m depth.

Just prior to monsoon rain season, the Company completed a single test drill hole of 349 metres for a snapshot into the mineralization at the Canada Wall prospect of the Andong Meas license. Assay results indicate the copper values are very consistent, averaging 396 ppm Cu over 139 metres and are open to depth. The hole was located at the eastern end of the 500m by 250m copper soil anomaly and the entire hole averaged 315ppm copper over 332 meters.

Dennis Ouellette comments, "A consistency over 139 metres is very promising. It appears we are on the outer shoulder of the copper mineralization with a distinct possibility that the copper continues to greater depths as well as increasing grade as we move inside the porphyry system. I confirm that we have another copper porphyry system; indeed this suggests that an early molybdenum and copper porphyry was intruded by a later copper porphyry system. Ultimately, we need to complete more ground magnetics, Induced Polarization and drilling in the upcoming dry season and drill to greater depth, but we do know this system is robust."

QUALIFIED PERSON

Dennis Ouellette, B.Sc, P.Geo., is a member of The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA #104257) and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). He is the Company's VP Exploration on site and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this document.

ABOUT ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP.

Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading resource optimizer in Cambodia with multiple licenses in the NE quadrant of the country. In 2020, the company received approval and initiated negotiations on Production Sharing Contract (PSC) terms for Block VIII, a 7,300 square kilometre oil and gas license in Cambodia.

CONTACT:

Delayne Weeks, CEO Telephone: +1 (780) 831-8722 Email: da@angkorgold.ca

Website: http://www.angkorresources.caor follow us on Twitter @AngkorResources

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to the potential for gold and/or other minerals at any of the Company's properties, the prospective nature of any claims comprising the Company's property interests, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory approvals, uncertainty of sample results, timing and results of future exploration, and the availability of financing. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

2

Disclaimer

Angkor Resources Corp. published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 18:31:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP.
02:32pANGKOR RESOURCES : 139 Metres Consistent Mineralization In Test Hole
PU
10/13ANGKOR RESOURCES : Reports 139 Meters Consistent Mineralization in Test Hole
MT
10/13ANGKOR RESOURCES : Announces 139 Metres "Consistent Mineralization" in Test Hole at Andong..
MT
10/13Angkor Resources Announces 139 Metres Consistent Mineralization in Test Hole
NE
09/30Angkor Resource Applies for New Copper-Gold Exploration Licence and Updates License Sta..
CI
09/30Angkor Resource Applies for New Copper - Gold Exploration Licence and Updates License S..
NE
09/21Angkor Resources Corp. Announces its Intent to Form 50/50 Profit Share Agreement with K..
CI
09/21ANGKOR RESOURCES : Signs Letter of Intent for Strategic Partnership in Alluvial Gold Proje..
PU
09/21ANGKOR RESOURCES : Reports Partnership in Alluvial Gold Project in Philippines
MT
09/13ROMIOS GOLD RESOURCES : Soars 42.9% after Reporting Appointment of President
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -1,23 M -1,00 M -1,00 M
Net cash 2020 0,56 M 0,46 M 0,46 M
P/E ratio 2020 -8,20x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 12,3 M 9,95 M 9,94 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Angkor Resources Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Delayne Weeks Chief Executive Officer
Benita Sauer Chief Financial Officer
Russ E. Tynan Chairman
Michael Weeks Director & Executive Vice President-Operations
Terry Peter Mereniuk Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP.45.45%10
NEWMONT CORPORATION-5.88%45 113
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-17.48%34 205
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-13.56%24 634
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-6.81%17 930
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-6.36%14 500