Angkor Resources : 139 Metres Consistent Mineralization In Test Hole

He continues, "Based on the amount of chalcopyrite and pyrite, and the location of each section, this hole appears to be located outside the ore shell, which should have better grades of copper plus greater silver and gold mineralization. "

D Weeks, CEO comments, "As a single test hole, this is a tremendous start. If this is the shoulder, and we have mineralization to depth, we need to locate the inside of the 'ore shell' for greater mineralization grade and drill deeper to see how much beyond 349 metres the mineralization continues." (picture below: test hole being drilled at Canada Wall prospect)

139 METRES CONSISTENT MINERALIZATION IN TEST HOLE

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB, (Oct. 13, 2021): Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK and OTC: ANKOF) ("Angkor" or "the Company") reports Canada Wall returned continuous copper mineralization of 139 metres in a single hole of 349 m depth.

Just prior to monsoon rain season, the Company completed a single test drill hole of 349 metres for a snapshot into the mineralization at the Canada Wall prospect of the Andong Meas license. Assay results indicate the copper values are very consistent, averaging 396 ppm Cu over 139 metres and are open to depth. The hole was located at the eastern end of the 500m by 250m copper soil anomaly and the entire hole averaged 315ppm copper over 332 meters.

Dennis Ouellette comments, "A consistency over 139 metres is very promising. It appears we are on the outer shoulder of the copper mineralization with a distinct possibility that the copper continues to greater depths as well as increasing grade as we move inside the porphyry system. I confirm that we have another copper porphyry system; indeed this suggests that an early molybdenum and copper porphyry was intruded by a later copper porphyry system. Ultimately, we need to complete more ground magnetics, Induced Polarization and drilling in the upcoming dry season and drill to greater depth, but we do know this system is robust."