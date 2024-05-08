UNCLASSIFIED - NON CLASSIFIÉ
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
Reporting Year
From:
2022-08-01
To:
2023-07-31
Reporting Entity Name
Angkor Resources Corp.
Currency of the Report
CAD
Reporting Entity ESTMA
E832133
Identification Number
Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if
necessary)
Payments by Payee
Departments, Agency, etc…
Infrastructure
Total Amount paid to
Country
Payee Name1
within Payee that Received
Taxes
Royalties
Fees
Production Entitlements
Bonuses
Dividends
Notes34
Improvement Payments
Payee
Payments2
Cambodia
Angkor Resources
Ministry Mines & Energy
63,546
63,546
Additional Notes:
