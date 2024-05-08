UNCLASSIFIED - NON CLASSIFIÉ

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year

From:

2022-08-01

To:

2023-07-31

Reporting Entity Name

Angkor Resources Corp.

Currency of the Report

CAD

Reporting Entity ESTMA

E832133

Identification Number

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if

necessary)

Payments by Payee

Departments, Agency, etc…

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid to

Country

Payee Name1

within Payee that Received

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Notes34

Improvement Payments

Payee

Payments2

Cambodia

Angkor Resources

Ministry Mines & Energy

63,546

63,546

Additional Notes:

