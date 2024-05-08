Angkor Resources Corp. is a Canada-based resource optimizer in Cambodia working towards mineral and energy solutions across the country. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is principally engaged in the exploration of its mineral property interests and oil and gas interests. The Company focuses on mineral property interests located in the Kingdom of Cambodia in the provinces of Ratanakiri and Mondolkiri, as well as pursuing oil and gas and other opportunities in Canada, Cambodia, and the Philippines. The Company has interests in three mineral properties, including Andong Meas (ADM), Oyadao North (OYN) and Andong Bor (ADB). Its three mineral exploration licenses in the Kingdom of Cambodia cover approximately 366 square kilometers. The Company also holds 100% of the license, and explores several prospects including Canada Wall, Gossan Hills, and Wild Boar.