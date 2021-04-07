Angkor Resources Announces Initial Assay Results from Wild Boar Gold Prospect, Cambodia

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2021) - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK) (OTC Pink: ANKOF) ("Angkor" or "the Company") CEO Stephen Burega is pleased to announce the initial assays results of gold grades from 0.15 g/tonne Au up to 7.76 g/tonne Au from the shallow test pits program conducted by the Company on the northern section of the Wild Boar gold prospect on its 100%-owned Andong Meas tenement.

Highlights Of Recent Program

The Company uncovered multiple narrow E-NE and N-NW, shallow dipping gold-bearing quartz vein structures.

Initial assays returned gold grades from 0.15 g/tonne Au to 7.76 g/tonne Au.

"The low angle veins, presence of dacite dikes and tuffs, lack of significant sulfide, and the absence of base metals suggests that the veins were emplaced relatively close to surface," stated Dennis Ouellette, VP of Explorations. "And I believe that this means the entire epithermal system should be preserved at depth."

"The shallow dipping nature of the vein observed from the test pits were also noted in one of the rehabilitated artisanal mine shafts on the southern part of the prospect area wherein the dip slightly went steeper with depth," Ouellette continued.

The shallow dipping veins which strike in two directions likely represent an epithermal stockwork emplaced near the roof of the hosting granodiorite intrusive. Typically, gold grades increase with depth reaching a peak at the point referred to as the 'Bonanza Zone'. Base metal values generally increase below this zone.

During the 2020 work season, a number of quartz vein float samples were collected at the Wild Boar prospect reaching as high as 70.70 gpt Au and numerous alluvial/artisanal workings were mapped.

Mike Weeks, Chairman, who has been working in Cambodia since November, states, "While adhering to strict Cambodian COVID protocols, we are busy and still working here. We are getting things done and our whole team is excited by what they see and the opportunity the property presents. We are pleased to make substantial progress on one of our Flagship prospects in spite of the many challenges that companies face in today's difficult environment."

As previously announced (see Press Release), the Company's two (2) planned Induced Polarization (IP) programs are designed to initially detect structural detail to depths up to 250 metres and then to also penetrate up to 500 metres to delineate the deeper intrusive targets.

Drilling operations are anticipated to commence in May 2021 after geological and geophysical interpretations are completed.





Image #1 - Angkor team takes samples during its test pitting program

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7648/79655_0706a30c34c518ba_001full.jpg





Image #2 - Example of angular gold found in-situ during the test pitting program

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7648/79655_0706a30c34c518ba_002full.jpg

QUALIFIED PERSON

Dennis Ouellette, B.Sc, P.Geo., is a member of The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA #104257) and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). He is the Company's VP Exploration on site and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this document.

ABOUT ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP.

Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading mineral explorer in Cambodia with a large land package across four 100%-owned licenses and a fifth license under an earn-in agreement with a third party. In 2019, the company received approval to negotiate Production Sharing Contract (PSC) terms for Block VIII, a 7,300 square kilometre oil and gas license in Cambodia.

