    ANK   CA03476T1057

ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP.

(ANK)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03/25 03:17:57 pm EDT
0.115 CAD   -4.17%
06:53pANGKOR RESOURCES : Interim MD&A
PU
06:53pANGKOR RESOURCES : Officer/Director Disclosure
PU
06:53pANGKOR RESOURCES : Interim FS
PU
Angkor Resources : Interim FS

03/25/2022 | 06:53pm EDT
ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP.

(FORMERLY ANGKOR GOLD CORP.)

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE SIX AND THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 JANUARY 2022

Stated in Canadian Dollars

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY

To the Shareholders of Angkor Resources Corp.:

Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of the accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements, including responsibility for significant accounting judgments and estimates in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. This responsibility includes selecting appropriate accounting principles and methods, and making decisions affecting the measurement of transactions in which objective judgment is required.

In discharging its responsibilities for the integrity and fairness of the financial statements, management designs and maintains the necessary accounting systems and related internal controls to provide reasonable assurance that transactions are authorized, assets are safeguarded and financial records are properly maintained to provide reliable information for the preparation of financial statements.

The Board of Directors and the Audit Committee are composed primarily of directors who are neither management nor employees of the Company. The Board is responsible for overseeing management in the performance of its financial reporting responsibilities, and for approving the financial information presented. The Board fulfils these responsibilities by reviewing the financial information prepared by management and discussing relevant matters with management and the external auditors. The Audit Committee has the responsibility of meeting with management, and the external auditors to discuss the internal controls over the financial reporting process, auditing matters and financial reporting issues. The Board is also responsible for recommending the appointment of the Company's external auditors.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Organization of Chartered Professional Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

We draw attention to Note 1 in the condensed interim consolidated financial statements which indicates the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.

"Delayne Weeks"

"Benita Sauer"

Delayne Weeks, CEO

Benita Sauer, CFO

ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP.

Canadian Dollars

(unaudited)

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Statement 1

Note

As at 31 January 2022

As at 31 July 2021

ASSETS

Current Assets Cash

Amounts receivable

Prepaid amounts and deposits

Non-Current Assets

Long term amounts receivable Property and equipment

Oil and gas assets

Exploration and evaluation assets

(5) (7) (6)

$

569,393 21,403 7,866

$

398,224 11,129 15,727

598,662 106,829 18,611 1,156,008 1,335,678

425,080 187,471 23,034 840,088 2,117,371

2,617,126

3,167,964

$

3,215,788

$

3,593,044

LIABILITIES

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities Convertible debentures

Note payable

EQUITY

Share capital

Equity portion of convertible debenture Contributed surplus

Accumulated other comprehensive income Deficit

Non-controlling interest ("NCI")

(8)$(11)(10)

Total Equity

(12)

3,147,583

35,189,520

72,742

5,456,588

1,364,500

(42,007,038)

2,163,152

34,863,119

72,742

5,478,465

1,384,608

(40,362,547)

76,312 (8,107)

1,436,387

(6,495)

68,205

1,429,892

$

3,215,788

$

3,593,044

(12)(11)(12)

(12)Nature of operations and going concern

(1)Subsequent events

1,399,591$ 1,047,992700,000

1,118,3171,044,835-

(17)The consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 25 March 2022 and were signed on its behalf by:

"Russel Tynan" Russel Tynan, Director

"Terry Mereniuk"

Terry Mereniuk, Director

- The accompanying notes form an integral part of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements -

ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP.

Statement 2

Canadian Dollars

(unaudited)

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

Note

Six Months

Ended 31 January 2022

Six Months

Ended 31 January 2021

Three Months Ended 31 January 2022

Three Months Ended 31 January 2021

EXPENSES

Exploration and Evaluation

Field and technical exploration costs

General and Administrative Professional and consulting fees Office and travel

Salaries, wages and benefits Filing fees

Interest and banking costs Share-based compensation Amortization

Social development Investor relations and other

Other Expenses (Income)

Impairment of exploration and evaluation assets

Accretion and interest expense on convertible debenture

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

Net Loss for the Period Other Comprehensive Loss

Foreign operations - foreign currency translation differences

Total Comprehensive Loss for the Period

(13) (13)

(12)

(12) (5)

(6) (11)

14,498

33,698

6,052

27,581

14,498

171,269

126,206

81,493

43,730

31,796

20,216

10,313

10,129 -

33,698

189,055

83,625

129,572

16,330

3,508

35,931

11,630

19,406

22,078

6,052

68,629

86,107

49,127

35,354

26,022

19,814

5,193

27,581

115,037

50,251

92,359

7,031

2,040

1,935

5,227

4,472 -

12,793 16,000

509,650 1,078,001

56,089 2,363

544,833 - 101,043

(7,287)

300,770

330,254

- 28,044 3,651

- 34,757 (2,065)

1,646,103

638,589

332,465

362,946

(20,108)

526,116

(5,885)

453,817

1,625,995

1,164,705

326,580

816,763

ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP.

Statement 2

Canadian Dollars

(unaudited)

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

Net Loss Attributed to: Shareholders Non-controlling interest

Comprehensive Loss Attributed to: Shareholders

Non-controlling interest

Basic and Diluted Loss per Common Share Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding

(12)

(12)

$

1,644,491 1,612

$

638,255 334

$

330,898 1,567

$

363,515

(569)

1,646,103

638,589

332,465

362,946

1,624,383 1,612

1,164,371 334

325,013 1,567

817,332

(569)

1,625,995

1,164,705

326,580

816,763

$

(0.01) 154,817,072

(0.01) 191,236,307

$

- 155,694,053

$

- 191,870,945

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Angkor Resources Corp. published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 22:49:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
