Angkor Resources : Interim FS

ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP.

(FORMERLY ANGKOR GOLD CORP.)

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE SIX AND THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 JANUARY 2022

Stated in Canadian Dollars

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY

To the Shareholders of Angkor Resources Corp.:

Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of the accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements, including responsibility for significant accounting judgments and estimates in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. This responsibility includes selecting appropriate accounting principles and methods, and making decisions affecting the measurement of transactions in which objective judgment is required.

In discharging its responsibilities for the integrity and fairness of the financial statements, management designs and maintains the necessary accounting systems and related internal controls to provide reasonable assurance that transactions are authorized, assets are safeguarded and financial records are properly maintained to provide reliable information for the preparation of financial statements.

The Board of Directors and the Audit Committee are composed primarily of directors who are neither management nor employees of the Company. The Board is responsible for overseeing management in the performance of its financial reporting responsibilities, and for approving the financial information presented. The Board fulfils these responsibilities by reviewing the financial information prepared by management and discussing relevant matters with management and the external auditors. The Audit Committee has the responsibility of meeting with management, and the external auditors to discuss the internal controls over the financial reporting process, auditing matters and financial reporting issues. The Board is also responsible for recommending the appointment of the Company's external auditors.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Organization of Chartered Professional Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

We draw attention to Note 1 in the condensed interim consolidated financial statements which indicates the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.

"Delayne Weeks"

"Benita Sauer"

Delayne Weeks, CEO

Benita Sauer, CFO

ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP.

Canadian Dollars

(unaudited)

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Statement 1

Note As at 31 January 2022 As at 31 July 2021 ASSETS Current Assets Cash Amounts receivable Prepaid amounts and deposits Non-Current Assets Long term amounts receivable Property and equipment Oil and gas assets Exploration and evaluation assets (5) (7) (6) $ 569,393 21,403 7,866 $ 398,224 11,129 15,727 598,662 106,829 18,611 1,156,008 1,335,678 425,080 187,471 23,034 840,088 2,117,371 2,617,126 3,167,964 $ 3,215,788 $ 3,593,044

LIABILITIES

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities Convertible debentures

Note payable

EQUITY

Share capital

Equity portion of convertible debenture Contributed surplus

Accumulated other comprehensive income Deficit

Non-controlling interest ("NCI")

(8)$(11)(10)

Total Equity

(12) 3,147,583 35,189,520 72,742 5,456,588 1,364,500 (42,007,038) 2,163,152 34,863,119 72,742 5,478,465 1,384,608 (40,362,547) 76,312 (8,107) 1,436,387 (6,495) 68,205 1,429,892 $ 3,215,788 $ 3,593,044

(12)(11)(12)

(12)Nature of operations and going concern

(1)Subsequent events

1,399,591$ 1,047,992700,000

1,118,3171,044,835-

(17)The consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 25 March 2022 and were signed on its behalf by:

"Russel Tynan" Russel Tynan, Director

"Terry Mereniuk"

Terry Mereniuk, Director

ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP.

Statement 2

Canadian Dollars

(unaudited)

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

Note Six Months Ended 31 January 2022 Six Months Ended 31 January 2021 Three Months Ended 31 January 2022 Three Months Ended 31 January 2021 EXPENSES Exploration and Evaluation Field and technical exploration costs General and Administrative Professional and consulting fees Office and travel Salaries, wages and benefits Filing fees Interest and banking costs Share-based compensation Amortization Social development Investor relations and other Other Expenses (Income) Impairment of exploration and evaluation assets Accretion and interest expense on convertible debenture Foreign exchange loss (gain) Net Loss for the Period Other Comprehensive Loss Foreign operations - foreign currency translation differences Total Comprehensive Loss for the Period (13) (13) (12) (12) (5) (6) (11) 14,498 33,698 6,052 27,581 14,498 171,269 126,206 81,493 43,730 31,796 20,216 10,313 10,129 - 33,698 189,055 83,625 129,572 16,330 3,508 35,931 11,630 19,406 22,078 6,052 68,629 86,107 49,127 35,354 26,022 19,814 5,193 27,581 115,037 50,251 92,359 7,031 2,040 1,935 5,227 4,472 - 12,793 16,000 509,650 1,078,001 56,089 2,363 544,833 - 101,043 (7,287) 300,770 330,254 - 28,044 3,651 - 34,757 (2,065) 1,646,103 638,589 332,465 362,946 (20,108) 526,116 (5,885) 453,817 1,625,995 1,164,705 326,580 816,763

