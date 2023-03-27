Angkor Resources : MD&A (Q2) 2021-22 dated Mar. 25, 2022

(FORMERLY ANGKOR GOLD CORP.)

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS - QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 JANUARY 2022

Stated in Canadian Dollars

DATE: 25 MARCH 2022

The Company has elected to provide "Quarterly Highlights" as provided for a venture issuer by

Section 2.2.1 of National Instrument 51-102F1.

ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP. (FORMERLY ANGKOR GOLD CORP.)

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS - QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 JANUARY 2022

CANADIAN DOLLARS

TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS

This Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of Angkor Resources Corp. (formerly Angkor Gold Corp.) ("Angkor" or the "Company") is dated on 25 March 2022 and provides information on the Company's activities for the three months ended 31 January 2022, and subsequent activity to the date of this report. Consequently, this MD&A should be read in conjunction with the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the three-month period ended 31 January 2022, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), as applicable to the preparation of interim financial statements, including IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting.

Effective the third quarter of its 2020 fiscal year, the Company elected to provide interim MD&A disclosure under the "Quarterly Highlights" regime as set out in Section 2.2.1 of National Instrument 51-102F1. Discussion of the Company, its operations and associated risks is further described in the Company's filings, which include the 31 July 2021 MD&A and audited consolidated financial statements, available for viewing at www.sedar.com/

INTRODUCTION

Angkor Resources Corp. was incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia, Canada on 16 October 2008 with its primary focus on resource exploration in Cambodia. Angkor's two exploration licenses in the Kingdom of Cambodia cover approximately 266 km², which the Company has been actively exploring over the past 9 years. In early 2019, the Company announced its intention to pursue oil and gas opportunities in Cambodia, and subsequently announced in August 2019 that it had been granted government approval to pursue a PSC (Production Sharing Contract) and its application for an onshore 7300 square kilometer energy/oil and gas license titled Block VIII. The Company initiated negotiations on the Production Sharing Contract in 2020 and continued to final stages during 2021 after COVID restrictions lifted somewhat.

The Company is a reporting issuer in British Columbia and Alberta and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ANK and under the OTCQB under the symbol ANKOF. In 2019 the Company changed its name from Angkor Gold Corp. to Angkor Resources Corp. to reflect its addition of an energy/oil and gas assets to its exploration portfolio.

During the last 5 months of 2021, the Company undertook a strategic review and several corporate pivots were completed to focus the future of Angkor on building shareholder value. This shift maintained strong exploration in minerals and energy but advanced a modified hybrid of project-generation in familiar jurisdictions that allowed the company to optimize opportunities in the resource sector. Thus, the Company is described as a resource optimizer which includes its exploration of both minerals and energy, but also defining niche markets for the company in which to generate cashflow. Ultimately, doing so

2 | Page

ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP. (FORMERLY ANGKOR GOLD CORP.)

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS - QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 JANUARY 2022

CANADIAN DOLLARS

strengthens the foundation of the company while our technical teams continue to explore in SE Asia and implement a template using strong ESG platforms that is applied in SE Asia and across each of Angkor's projects.

As a resource optimizer, Angkor's business model is to secure opportunities in the resource sector that:

 create quick pathways to revenue streams in minerals and energy industries

 implement solid Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) platforms

 work with existing teams and infrastructure by complementing the project with Angkor's expertise and experience

 minimize dilution while providing solutions to a problem in the resource sector

In its quest to achieve the criteria above on quick-to-cashflow projects, Angkor looks to minimize dilution and has implemented innovative funding by private investors that cover 100% of the project costs, see the funders' principal repaid from project proceeds, and then funders share with Angkor in a minority portion of the residual cashflow.

These projects, although in jurisdictions other than Cambodia, align with our ongoing mineral and exploration activities, add financial strength to the Company, and mitigate risk for both investors and Company finances. To fund the exploration of mineral and energy projects in SE Asia, the Company acquires licenses to properties to investigate for resource potential. Initial exploration and investigation is generally conducted by the Company. Not all projects are always given equal priority, and technical work programs depend on the availability of exploration funding, the Company's assessment of geological potential, and the potential interest from third parties. Not all projects or licenses may be considered "significant" or "material" as those terms are defined in Form 51-102F1, although they may become so in the future depending on several factors, or conversely, may no longer be considered "significant" or "material" should they fail to meet expectations and the necessary criteria over time. Licenses that fail to meet criteria are released from the Company's portfolio.

As projects within the licenses show positive results through exploration, the Company may seek potential exploration and development partners to assist or fund further exploration by the Company with a view to further possible development. There is no fixed model for such arrangements with third parties but may generally include joint development agreements, funding agreements, earn-ins, partnerships, joint ventures and outright sale. As part of funding, earn-in and other agreements, Angkor generally negotiates a carried interest for the Company. Each agreement is negotiated on its own basis depending on the circumstances; specific terms may vary from agreement to agreement. The Company believes third party funding agreements benefit Angkor by reducing the need to go to public markets for capital financings that would result in greater shareholder dilution. The Company also believes that having multiple projects with funding agreements with third parties may serve to reduce some of the risk inherent in resource exploration and development.

3 | Page

ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP. (FORMERLY ANGKOR GOLD CORP.)

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS - QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 JANUARY 2022

CANADIAN DOLLARS

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

CORPORATE

The following highlights updates quarterly activities and subsequent events regarding the corporate level of Angkor:

 On March 7, 2022, Angkor announced the completion of the agreement on the Malaguit River in the Philippines. See Major Milestone on page 10.

 On 22 February 2022, the company announced the resignation of Rhonda Hewko from the Board of Directors as she pursues personal business commitments.

 On 10 February 2022, Angkor announced the transport of the compressor package from Alberta to Saskatchewan as initial steps for commissioning of the gas capture project in Evesham. See Major Milestone on page 10.

 On 27 January 2022, Angkor announced the expanded social programs for clean water and sanitation with the Indigenous Jarai communities on Andong Meas license. This continues to be part of the cradle-to-grave agreement between Angkor and the communities that has formed a precedent in Cambodia.

 On 13 January 2022, Angkor, using its energy subsidiary EnerCam Resources, announced its undertaking on a carbon capture energy project in Evesham Canada. The next few months will be spent commissioning the gas conservation to reduce carbon emissions and convert gases to clean natural gas, creating a recurring revenue stream for the Company. See Major Milestone on page 10.

 On 15 December 2021, the company welcomed Canadian Jan Scazighino from the Canadian Embassy, providing a complete tour of the regional office and the operations, including technical, social and environmental initiatives.

 On 6 December 2021, Angkor announced its approval and listing on the OTCQB under the trading symbol of ANKOF. The OTCQB offers US traders a direct venue for Angkor's securities. Investors can find current financial disclosure and real-time level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

 On 24 November 2021, Angkor announced its consulting contract with Scandinavian Alliance for assistance with marketing services in northern Europe. Scandinavian Alliance will receive 1.77 million stock options at an exercise price of $.09 per share.

4 | Page

ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP. (FORMERLY ANGKOR GOLD CORP.)

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS - QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 JANUARY 2022

CANADIAN DOLLARS

 On 23 November 2021, Angkor announced an update on its agreement with Indigenous Jarai Communities in Ratanakiri province. The agreement, which covers all elements of the mining cycle, also involves collaboration of community-identified projects, from industry training to aiding in building a community admin center.

EXPLORATION

In addition to corporate highlights, the following technical highlights describe activities over the quarter and subsequent events across multiple projects:

 On 22 February 2022, the company announced its grid sampling which were across Canada Wall and Gossan Hills prospects on the Andong Meas License.

 On 8 February 2022, Angkor announced a collaborative research project on Andong Meas license with 8 researchers from the Institute of Cambodia (ITC).

 On 1 February 2022, the company announced its ground magnetics program across Canada Wall and Gossan Hills prospects. The program will cover over 173 linear kilometres across lines spaced 25 meters apart.

 On 25 January 2022, Angkor identified that the first assays from Gossan Hills for Rare Earth Elements (REEs) were indicating elevations up to 1025 ppm REEs. A follow up grid sampling program will be undertaken to determine if the elevated levels are consistent throughout.

 On 18 January 2022, Angkor announced its identification of drill targets on the Wild Boar prospect for vein-style gold mineralization.

 On 11 January 2022, Angkor announced its advancement on the copper gold porphyry of Canada Wall prospect with 4.5 square kilometres of auger, soil, and rock sampling.

 On 8 December 2021, Angkor announced the Canada Wall anomaly expanded at depth and on strike. Recent 3D analysis identified that the single test hole of 349 metres is within a magnetic feature, and the analysis indicates there is a porphyry system on top of another older but distinct porphyry.

 On 16 November 2021, Angkor announced elevated amounts of rare earth minerals detected on its Gossan Hills prospect on the Andong Meas license. With initial assays showing elevated levels to 450 ppm for REE's, the Company will undertake additional testing across Gossan Hills prospects.

5 | Page