Angkor Resources : Q3 2022-23 (Jun 20, 2023)

MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY

To the Shareholders of Angkor Resources Corp.:

Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of the accompanying audited consolidated financial statements, including responsibility for significant accounting judgments and estimates in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. This responsibility includes selecting appropriate accounting principles and methods, and making decisions affecting the measurement of transactions in which objective judgment is required.

In discharging its responsibilities for the integrity and fairness of the financial statements, management designs and maintains the necessary accounting systems and related internal controls to provide reasonable assurance that transactions are authorized, assets are safeguarded and financial records are properly maintained to provide reliable information for the preparation of financial statements.

The Board of Directors and the Audit Committee are composed primarily of directors who are neither management nor employees of the Company. The Board is responsible for overseeing management in the performance of its financial reporting responsibilities, and for approving the financial information presented. The Board fulfils these responsibilities by reviewing the financial information prepared by management and discussing relevant matters with management and the external auditors. The Audit Committee has the responsibility of meeting with management, and the external auditors to discuss the internal controls over the financial reporting process, auditing matters and financial reporting issues. The Board is also responsible for recommending the appointment of the Company's external auditors.

We draw attention to Note 1, the consolidated financial statements which indicates the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.

Davidson & Company LLP, an independent firm of Chartered Professional Accountants, is appointed by the shareholders to audit the consolidated financial statements and report directly to them; their report follows. The external auditors have full and free access to, and meet periodically and separately with the Board of Directors, Audit Committee, and management to discuss their audit findings.