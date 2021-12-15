Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Angkor Resources Corp.
  News
  Summary
    ANK   CA03476T1057

ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP.

(ANK)
Angkor Resources : Welcomes Canadian Ambassador

12/15/2021 | 02:59pm EST
ANGKOR RESOURCES WELCOMES CANADIAN AMBASSADOR

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB, (Dec. 15, 2021): Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK and OTCQB: ANKOF) ("Angkor" or "the Company") is pleased to share that Jan Scazighino, representing the Canadian Embassy, visited Angkor Resources in Ratanakiri province.

Mr. Scazighino travelled the nine-hour trip from Phnom Penh to Banlung city to see first-hand the activities and developments of Angkor. Mike Weeks, Exec. VP Operations, was in the province and provided a tour of technical areas, field operations, analysis procedures, and training venues.

Of particular interest for Mr. Scazighino was the agreement with Indigenous Jarai communities that has set a precedent for Cambodia.

(Below picture illustrates Jan Scazighino with Mike Weeks looking at Angkor's drill core and Jan with computer instructor in Angkor's training center)

Mr. Scazighino has been posted in Cambodia since October 2020 and has been to 13 of the 25 provinces in Cambodia. He comments on his visit, "Canada is going through its own very difficult time regarding reconciliation with Indigenous People. I have been a Trade Commissioner for 27 years and I am usually impressed with the efforts of Canadian business abroad, but what Angkor Resources is doing is exceptional. Their serious commitment to the community, and the minority Cambodian indigenous, is impressive and admirable."

The Canadian government re-established a diplomatic office in Cambodia in 2015, so as to build even better diplomatic, trade, security and cultural ties with the Kingdom and to serve Canadian citizens with consular services.

ABOUT ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP.

Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading resource optimizer in Cambodia with multiple licenses in NE quadrant of the country. In 2020, the company received approval and initiated negotiations on Production Sharing Contract (PSC) terms for Block VIII, a 7,300 square kilometre oil and gas license in Cambodia.

CONTACT:

Delayne Weeks, CEOTelephone: +1 (780) 831-8722

Email: da@angkorgold.ca

Website: http://www.angkorresources.caor follow us on Twitter @AngkorResources

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to the potential for gold and/or other minerals at any of the Company's properties, the prospective nature of any claims comprising the Company's property interests, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory approvals, uncertainty of sample results, timing and results of future exploration, and the availability of financing. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

Angkor Resources Corp. published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 19:58:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
