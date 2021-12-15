ANGKOR RESOURCES WELCOMES CANADIAN AMBASSADOR

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB, (Dec. 15, 2021): Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK and OTCQB: ANKOF) ("Angkor" or "the Company") is pleased to share that Jan Scazighino, representing the Canadian Embassy, visited Angkor Resources in Ratanakiri province.

Mr. Scazighino travelled the nine-hour trip from Phnom Penh to Banlung city to see first-hand the activities and developments of Angkor. Mike Weeks, Exec. VP Operations, was in the province and provided a tour of technical areas, field operations, analysis procedures, and training venues.

Of particular interest for Mr. Scazighino was the agreement with Indigenous Jarai communities that has set a precedent for Cambodia.

(Below picture illustrates Jan Scazighino with Mike Weeks looking at Angkor's drill core and Jan with computer instructor in Angkor's training center)

Mr. Scazighino has been posted in Cambodia since October 2020 and has been to 13 of the 25 provinces in Cambodia. He comments on his visit, "Canada is going through its own very difficult time regarding reconciliation with Indigenous People. I have been a Trade Commissioner for 27 years and I am usually impressed with the efforts of Canadian business abroad, but what Angkor Resources is doing is exceptional. Their serious commitment to the community, and the minority Cambodian indigenous, is impressive and admirable."

The Canadian government re-established a diplomatic office in Cambodia in 2015, so as to build even better diplomatic, trade, security and cultural ties with the Kingdom and to serve Canadian citizens with consular services.

ABOUT ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP.

Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading resource optimizer in Cambodia with multiple licenses in NE quadrant of the country. In 2020, the company received approval and initiated negotiations on Production Sharing Contract (PSC) terms for Block VIII, a 7,300 square kilometre oil and gas license in Cambodia.

