Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Angkor Resources Corp.    ANK   CA03476T1057

ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP.

(ANK)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Angkor Resources : Announces AGM Results and Option Grant

03/12/2021 | 10:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANGKOR Announces AGM Results and Option Grant

TORONTO, ON, (March 11, 2021): Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK and OTC: ANKOF) ("Angkor" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that at the Company's Annual General Meeting held Wednesday March 3, 2021 (the "Meeting"), all resolutions proposed were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company.

Shareholders of the Company approved of and re-appointed Ken Booth, Mike Weeks, Terry Mereniuk, Russ Tynan, Rhonda Hewko, Steve Cochrane, Grant T. Smith and Scott W. Smith as Directors for the Company.

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were re-appointed as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year, and authorized the Board of Directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor.

The Company's 10% "rolling" stock option plan was approved and disinterested shareholder approval was obtained and granted for the issuance of options previously surrendered to be reissued to certain insiders.

The officers of the Company remain the same: Mr. Stephen Burega as the Chief Executive Officer, and Ms. Benita Saur as its Chief Financial Officer.

The Board of Directors and Management would like to thank all shareholders for their continued support and confidence.

OPTION GRANT

In accordance with the terms of its Option Plan the Company wishes to announce that is has granted 6,014,925 options to Directors, Officers and Consultants at an exercise price of $0.07. The options shall be exercisable for a period of 5 years and be governed by the terms of the shareholder approved option plan and are subject to TSX-V approval.

ABOUT ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP.

Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading mineral explorer in Cambodia with a large land package. In 2019, the company received approval to negotiate Production Sharing Contract (PSC) terms for Block VIII, a 7,300 square kilometre oil and gas license in Cambodia.

CONTACT:

Stephen Burega, CEO Telephone: +1 (647) 515-3734 Email:sb@angkorgold.ca

Website: http://www.angkorgold.ca or follow us on Twitter @AngkorGold

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Angkor Resources Corp. published this content on 12 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2021 15:26:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP.
10:27aANGKOR RESOURCES  : Announces AGM Results and Option Grant
PU
01/28ANGKOR RESOURCES  : Trenching Begins At the Wild Boar Gold Prospect
AQ
01/27ANGKOR RESOURCES  : Trenching Begins At the Wild Boar Gold Prospect
PU
01/27ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP. : Trenching Begins At the Wild Boar Gold Prospect
NE
2020ANGKOR RESOURCES  : Announces partnership with stirling merchant capital for inv..
PU
2020ANGKOR RESOURCES  : Drilling Begins at Angkor's 100%-owned Peacock Gold Prospect
AQ
2020ANGKOR RESOURCES  : Drilling Begins at Angkor's 100%-owned Peacock Gold Prospect
AQ
2020ANGKOR RESOURCES  : Announces Shares for Debt
AQ
2020ANGKOR RESOURCES  : Announces Shares for Debt
PU
2020ANGKOR RESOURCES  : Four New Gold Anomalous Targets Found at Andong Meas
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -1,23 M -0,98 M -0,98 M
Net cash 2020 0,56 M 0,45 M 0,45 M
P/E ratio 2020 -8,20x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 7,49 M 5,96 M 5,97 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,5%
Chart ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Angkor Resources Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen Burega Chief Executive Officer
Benita Sauer Chief Financial Officer
Michael Weeks Executive Chairman
Terry Peter Mereniuk Independent Director
Kenneth Doman Booth Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP.-9.09%6
NEWMONT CORPORATION-2.40%46 778
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-12.17%36 033
POLYUS-6.68%26 025
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-9.89%17 129
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-5.28%15 461
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ