Angkor Resources : Announces AGM Results and Option Grant

ANGKOR Announces AGM Results and Option Grant

TORONTO, ON, (March 11, 2021): Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK and OTC: ANKOF) ("Angkor" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that at the Company's Annual General Meeting held Wednesday March 3, 2021 (the "Meeting"), all resolutions proposed were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company.

Shareholders of the Company approved of and re-appointed Ken Booth, Mike Weeks, Terry Mereniuk, Russ Tynan, Rhonda Hewko, Steve Cochrane, Grant T. Smith and Scott W. Smith as Directors for the Company.

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were re-appointed as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year, and authorized the Board of Directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor.

The Company's 10% "rolling" stock option plan was approved and disinterested shareholder approval was obtained and granted for the issuance of options previously surrendered to be reissued to certain insiders.

The officers of the Company remain the same: Mr. Stephen Burega as the Chief Executive Officer, and Ms. Benita Saur as its Chief Financial Officer.

The Board of Directors and Management would like to thank all shareholders for their continued support and confidence.

OPTION GRANT

In accordance with the terms of its Option Plan the Company wishes to announce that is has granted 6,014,925 options to Directors, Officers and Consultants at an exercise price of $0.07. The options shall be exercisable for a period of 5 years and be governed by the terms of the shareholder approved option plan and are subject to TSX-V approval.

ABOUT ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP.

Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading mineral explorer in Cambodia with a large land package. In 2019, the company received approval to negotiate Production Sharing Contract (PSC) terms for Block VIII, a 7,300 square kilometre oil and gas license in Cambodia.

CONTACT:

Stephen Burega, CEO Telephone: +1 (647) 515-3734 Email:sb@angkorgold.ca

Website: http://www.angkorgold.ca or follow us on Twitter @AngkorGold

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.