(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers on AIM in London on Thursday.

AIM - WINNERS

Angle PLC, up 62% at 21.50 pence, 12-month range 9.07p-48.50p. Shares in the medical diagnostics firm soar after it unveils "breakthrough" clinical results from DNA molecular analysis of cancer patient blood samples that "provide a unique insight into the progression of each patient's cancer and how this may be treated". Angle says the results "highlight the potential for the Parsortix system to identify key variants [of] DNA mutations missed by other approaches to help guide treatment decisions." Chief Executive Officer Andrew Newland says: "Today's breakthrough is the critical next step post the [US Food & Drug Administration] clearance to show in a sample-to-answer format the potential clinical value of [next generation sequencing] molecular analysis on a repeat basis of living cancer cells harvested from patient blood samples. Angle is committed to delivering transformational benefits to cancer patients through a simple blood test. This is a major step in this process."

Likewise Group PLC, up 15% at 23.00p, 12-month range 14.00p-28.00p. The domestic and commercial floor coverings distributor says 2023 gross sales revenue rose 14% to GBP140.2 million from a year earlier, while sales in Likewise Floors rose 29%. It says these increases are "particularly positive given the macro economic headwinds and subsequent challenging market conditions". Likewise says 2023 sales revenue is ahead of current market expectations and underlying profitability is expected to be in line with market expectations, reflecting the continued investment in the future of the business. Looking ahead, it is confident of achieving current market expectations for 2024, as it "continues to develop its position in the UK flooring market".

AIM - LOSERS

Landore Resources Ltd, down 13% at 2.70p, 12-month range 2.33p-18.37p. The Ontario, Canada-focused precious and base metal project explorer and developer raises GBP600,000 via a placing and subscription of 25.0 million new shares at a price of 2.4p each. The net proceeds of the fundraising will be used for general working capital purposes and to progress its strategy towards advancing its flagship BAM gold project at the Junior Lake property in northwestern Ontario. It says the new shares represent around 17% of its enlarged share capital. Landore also says Chief Executive Officer Claude Lemasson resigns with immediate effect, with Glenn Featherby assuming the role of interim CEO.

