(Alliance News) - Angle PLC on Monday announced the launch of its new Portrait Flex circulating tumour cell assay, which it said will provide valuable trial data and help advance "personalised cancer care."

The Surrey, England-based medical diagnostics company, which specialises in cancer biopsy technology, said the new assay service can be accessed via Angle's Onc-Adapt laboratories.

Portrait Flex, Angle explained, enumerates and characterises circulating tumour cells or CTCs that have been captured and harvested using its flagship Parsortix technology. The assay uses immunofluorescence staining for epithelial, mesenchymal, blood lineage and nuclear markers, and can create "an additional biomarker tailored to customer needs."

Angle said Portrait Flex has over 93% analytical sensitivity, and that using it with Parsortix forms a "flexible, full-service solution to help unlock precision medicine," and allows for personalised testing and enhanced clinical trial evaluations.

Chief Commercial Officer Brett Swansiger said the launch marks "the first of a number of assays that we will be bringing to market in the coming months for the benefit of our biopharma customers."

"This service, provided by a highly experienced team, can provide valuable data for clinical trials and contribute to the advancement in personalised cancer care," Swansiger added.

Angle shares were down 1.7% at 11.56 pence in London on Monday afternoon.

