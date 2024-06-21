Angle PLC - Guildford, England-based liquid biopsy company - Receives valid applications for a total of 3.6 million open offer shares from qualifying shareholders, pursuant to open offer announced on June 5. Says that the open offer has raised gross proceeds of GBP500,000 at the issue price, which will be used to strengthen Angle's balance sheet. Adds that in aggregate, GBP9.3 million gross proceeds have been raised, pursuant to the placing, subscription, and open offer.

Current stock price: 13.94 pence, down 2.2% in London on Friday morning

12-month change: down 3.7%

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News senior reporter

