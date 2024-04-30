Angler Gaming plc - Annual and Sustainability Report 2023

2023: the return to growth, profit and innovation

Thomas Kalita, CEO, comments:



'The results of 2023 reveal good momentum within the Group. Revenues increased 23.7% and Net Profit increased 164.7%. During the year the Group continued to add innovative functions into the competitive propriety i-Gaming Platform. In addition, the increased B2B activities, investment in people, tightened cost control, and embracing new business verticals all contributed to a successful 2023 and an optimistic outlook for 2024'

2023-Angler-Gaming-Annual-Report-Audited-Financial-Statements Download

The full report can be viewed by clicking the link above

Malta, 30th April 2024