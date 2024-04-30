Apr 30, 2024
by: Angler Gaming
Categories: Financial Reports
2023: the return to growth, profit and innovation
Thomas Kalita, CEO, comments:
'The results of 2023 reveal good momentum within the Group. Revenues increased 23.7% and Net Profit increased 164.7%. During the year the Group continued to add innovative functions into the competitive propriety i-Gaming Platform. In addition, the increased B2B activities, investment in people, tightened cost control, and embracing new business verticals all contributed to a successful 2023 and an optimistic outlook for 2024'
Malta, 30th April 2024
