    AYM   GB0000320472

ANGLESEY MINING PLC

(AYM)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04/07 11:35:27 am EDT
4.050 GBX    0.00%
ANGLESEY MINING PLC - Anglesey Mining - Admission to AIM
PR
ANGLESEY MINING PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
ANGLESEY MINING : Schedule One
PU
ANGLESEY MINING PLC - Anglesey Mining - Admission to AIM

04/08/2022 | 02:01am EDT
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

LEI: 213800X8BO8EK2B4HQ71

8 April 2022

Anglesey Mining plc

(‘Anglesey’ or the ‘Company’)

Anglesey Mining - Admission to AIM

Anglesey Mining plc (LSE: AYM), the UK based minerals exploration and development company, is pleased to announce the admission of the Company’s ordinary shares to trading on AIM will take place at 8.00 a.m. today.

Simultaneously, the admission of the ordinary shares to trading on the Main Market of The London Stock Exchange plc and to the premium listing segment of the Official List will be cancelled.

The ordinary shares will continue to trade under the TIDM “AYM” and the LEI and ISIN will also remain the same.

The admission of the ordinary shares to trading on AIM follows the Company’s announcement on 11 February 2022 and the General Meeting held on 8 March 2022 at which shareholders approved the move to AIM.

Upon admission, there are 248,070,732 Ordinary Shares in issue.

Company information (as required by AIM Rule 26) can be found at www.angleseymining.co.uk 

John F. Kearney, Chairman of Anglesey Mining, commented: “With this move today to AIM, with its established market reputation, particularly for companies at Anglesey’s current stage and pursuing our development strategies, we look forward to enhanced liquidity for investors and improved visibility for Anglesey Mining, as we move on with the timely advancement of our Parys Mountain copper/zinc/lead Project in the UK, and the Grangesberg Iron Ore Project in Sweden”

- Ends -

For further information, please contact:

Anglesey Mining plc
Jo Battershill, Chief Executive +44 (0)7540 366000
John Kearney, Chairman +1 416 362 6686

Davy (Nominated Adviser & Broker)
John Frain +353 1 679 6363

© PRNewswire 2022
