ANGLESEY MINING PLC - Anglesey Mining - Admission to AIM

LEI: 213800X8BO8EK2B4HQ71

8 April 2022

Anglesey Mining plc

(‘Anglesey’ or the ‘Company’)

Anglesey Mining - Admission to AIM

Anglesey Mining plc (LSE: AYM), the UK based minerals exploration and development company, is pleased to announce the admission of the Company’s ordinary shares to trading on AIM will take place at 8.00 a.m. today.

Simultaneously, the admission of the ordinary shares to trading on the Main Market of The London Stock Exchange plc and to the premium listing segment of the Official List will be cancelled.

The ordinary shares will continue to trade under the TIDM “AYM” and the LEI and ISIN will also remain the same.

The admission of the ordinary shares to trading on AIM follows the Company’s announcement on 11 February 2022 and the General Meeting held on 8 March 2022 at which shareholders approved the move to AIM.

Upon admission, there are 248,070,732 Ordinary Shares in issue.

Company information (as required by AIM Rule 26) can be found at www.angleseymining.co.uk

John F. Kearney, Chairman of Anglesey Mining, commented: “With this move today to AIM, with its established market reputation, particularly for companies at Anglesey’s current stage and pursuing our development strategies, we look forward to enhanced liquidity for investors and improved visibility for Anglesey Mining, as we move on with the timely advancement of our Parys Mountain copper/zinc/lead Project in the UK, and the Grangesberg Iron Ore Project in Sweden”

