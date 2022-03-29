Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Anglesey Mining plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AYM   GB0000320472

ANGLESEY MINING PLC

(AYM)
Cours en différé.  Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03/29 11:01:06 am EDT
3.825 GBX   -3.16%
11:25aANGLESEY MINING PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
03/11ANGLESEY MINING : Schedule One
PU
03/11ANGLESEY MINING : Appendix to Schedule 1
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ANGLESEY MINING PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

03/29/2022 | 11:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

29 March 2022

Block listing interim review

Name of applicant:  Anglesey Mining plc

Name of scheme:  Unapproved Share Option Scheme

Period of return:  From 17/09/2021 to 29/03/2022

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme at beginning of period:  6,500,000

Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme has been increased since the date of the last return:  nil

Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period:  nil

Equals:  Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period:  6,500,000

Total Voting Rights

For the purposes of Disclosure and Transparency Rules, at the date of this announcement the total issued share capital is 248,070,732 ordinary shares of one pence each. There are no ordinary shares held in treasury and the total number of voting rights is therefore 248,070,732. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator of the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest or a change to their interest in the company, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Contact name:  Danesh Varma

Telephone number:  07740 932766


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about ANGLESEY MINING PLC
11:25aANGLESEY MINING PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
03/11ANGLESEY MINING : Schedule One
PU
03/11ANGLESEY MINING : Appendix to Schedule 1
PU
03/11ANGLESEY MINING PLC - Appendix to Schedule One
PR
03/09Anglesey Mining to Move to LSE's AIM from Main Market
MT
03/09ANGLESEY MINING PLC - Proposed Move to AIM
PR
03/09ANGLESEY MINING : Appendix to Schedule 1
PU
03/09ANGLESEY MINING : Schedule 1
PU
03/09ANGLESEY MINING PLC - Appendix to Schedule 1 announcement
PR
03/09ANGLESEY MINING PLC - Schedule 1
PR
More news