ANGLESEY MINING PLC - Parys Mountain planning application update

6th April 2023

Anglesey Mining plc

("Anglesey" or "the Company")

Parys Mountain planning application update

Anglesey Mining plc (AIM:AYM), the UK minerals development company, is pleased to provide an update to the ongoing planning application process for its Parys Mountain Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au project located on the Isle of Anglesey.

The Parys Mountain project benefits from several existing planning permissions valid until 2028. However, given changes to the Town & Country Planning Act and to environmental regulations since the grant of these extant permissions, the Company has committed to updating the relevant permissions to enable consent

As a former operating mine, the project is classified as a Dormant Site, which requires a Pre-Application Inquiry submission to the North Wales Mineral Planning Authority. This Pre-Application Inquiry was submitted in 2022

Subsequent to the Pre-Application submission, the Company was required to arrange a Pre-Application Inquiry meeting with the Mineral Planning Authority and a number of statutory consultees including Natural Resources Wales, Cadw, Anglesey County Council Departments (including Environmental Health, Highways & Transportation, Ecology & Environment and Heritage), Archaeological Planning Services, local councillors and members of both Westminster and Welsh governments. This Pre-Application Consultation occurred on site and in the local town of Amlwch yesterday ( 5 April 2023 )

and Welsh governments. This Pre-Application Consultation occurred on site and in the local town of Amlwch yesterday ( ) The proposal presented to those attending the Pre-Application Inquiry meeting is based on Case C from the Preliminary Economic Assessment announced in January 2021 – mined output increasing to 1Mtpa with an initial 12-year life. There are some differences to the original planning permissions including increasing the overall size of the consent area, excising all historical areas of activity categorised as important heritage sites and converting the proposed tailings from hydraulic valley-fill to dry stack

– mined output increasing to 1Mtpa with an initial 12-year life. There are some differences to the original planning permissions including increasing the overall size of the consent area, excising all historical areas of activity categorised as important heritage sites and converting the proposed tailings from hydraulic valley-fill to dry stack The planning process allows for the statutory consultees to respond to the proposal with any concerns or queries regarding the project details. Subsequent to this consultation, the Company anticipates it will be required to complete an Environmental Impact Assessment

Jo Battershill, Chief Executive of Anglesey Mining, commented: “Our Company takes the regulatory, environmental and social aspects of the industry very seriously as the combination of these elements will ultimately provide Anglesey Mining with its licence to operate. Regular communication with the key stakeholders of any project is critical to successful permitting and planning consent, and for a large number of the statutory consultees that attended the Pre-Application Consultation on site yesterday this was their first exposure to the project and the Company’s proposal.”

“Our internal planning has been factoring in a requirement to complete an Environmental Impact Assessment and the programmes for this commenced in the first half of last year. Consequently, the baseline surveys and ecological studies are both well advanced and understood. The work required to further advance these programmes will continue over the course of this year.”

About Anglesey Mining plc



Anglesey Mining is traded on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and currently has 295,220,548 ordinary shares on issue.

Anglesey is developing its 100% owned Parys Mountain Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au deposit in North Wales, UK with a reported resource of 5.3 million tonnes at over 4.0% combined base metals in the Measured and Indicated categories and 10.8 million tonnes at over 2.5% combined base metals in the Inferred category.



Anglesey also holds an almost 50% interest in the Grängesberg Iron project in Sweden, together with management rights and a right of first refusal to increase its interest to 100%. Anglesey also holds 12% of Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, which through its 52% owned subsidiaries, is engaged in the exploration and development of direct shipping iron ore deposits in Labrador and Quebec.





Anglesey Mining plc

Jo Battershill, Chief Executive – Tel: +44 (0)7540 366000

John Kearney, Chairman – Tel: +1 416 362 6686

Brian Garrahy / Daragh O’Reilly – Tel: +353 1 679 6363

Katy Mitchell / Harry Ansell – Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666

