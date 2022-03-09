Log in
    AYM   GB0000320472

ANGLESEY MINING PLC

(AYM)
ANGLESEY MINING PLC - Proposed Move to AIM

03/09/2022 | 12:59pm EST
Anglesey Mining plc

(“Anglesey” or the “Company”)

Proposed Move to AIM

Following approval of the special resolution put to shareholders at yesterday’s general meeting to approve the cancellation of the admission of the Company’s Ordinary Shares to listing on the premium segment of the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market, the Company intends to apply for admission of its Ordinary Shares to trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange

A quoted applicant is required under Rule 2 of the AIM Rules for Companies to submit certain information to the London Stock Exchange as part of the usual application process for an admission to AIM. The Schedule 1 announcement was inadvertently released this morning.  

The information has now been submitted by the Company for consideration by the London Stock Exchange.  The Company will make a further update in due course.

For further information, please contact:

Anglesey Mining plc

Jo Battershill, Chief Executive +44 (0)7540 366000

John Kearney, Chairman +1 416 362 6686             

Davy (Nominated Adviser) 

John Frain +353 1 679 6363


