Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Anglesey Mining plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AYM   GB0000320472

ANGLESEY MINING PLC

(AYM)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/13 05:25:59 am EDT
3.725 GBX   -0.67%
04:13aANGLESEY MINING PLC - Appointment of new auditor
PR
04/27ANGLESEY MINING : Appointment of Canaccord Genuity as Joint Broker and Corporate Update
PU
04/27ANGLESEY MINING PLC - Canaccord Genuity appointed broker and corporate update
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Anglesey Mining : Appointment of New Auditor

05/13/2022 | 09:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
13 MayAppointment of New Auditor

ANGLESEY MINING PLC

Released 09:12:00 13 May 2022

13 May 2022

Change of auditor

The board of Anglesey Mining plc announces the appointment, on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, of UHY Farrelly Dawe White ("UHY FDW") as its new independent auditor with immediate effect for the financial year ending 31 March 2022. The re-appointment of UHY FDW for the financial year ending 31 March 2023 will be subject to approval by shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting.

In accordance with Section 519 of the Companies Act 2006, the company's previous auditor, Mazars LLP, has deposited with the company a statement confirming that there are no matters to be brought to the attention of the members or creditors.

The board wishes to thank Mazars for its services and support during its years as auditor to the company.

For further information, please contact:

John Frain / Lauren O'Sullivan, Davy (Nomad) +353 1 679 6363

Jo Battershill, CEO +44 7540 366000

Danesh Varma, finance director +44 7740 932766

LEI: 213800X8BO8EK2B4HQ71

Please click the link below to view / download PDF document in full.

view/download announcement



Disclaimer

Anglesey Mining plc published this content on 13 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2022 13:06:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ANGLESEY MINING PLC
04:13aANGLESEY MINING PLC - Appointment of new auditor
PR
04/27ANGLESEY MINING : Appointment of Canaccord Genuity as Joint Broker and Corporate Update
PU
04/27ANGLESEY MINING PLC - Canaccord Genuity appointed broker and corporate update
PR
04/27Anglesey Mining plc Provides Update on its Parys Mountain Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au VMS Project on..
CI
04/13ANGLESEY MINING : Share purchase by chief executive
PU
04/13ANGLESEY MINING PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
04/08ANGLESEY MINING : Admission to AIM
PU
04/08Anglesey Mining Set for AIM from Main Market Transfer in London
MT
04/08ANGLESEY MINING PLC - Anglesey Mining - Admission to AIM
PR
03/29ANGLESEY MINING PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,33 M -0,40 M -0,40 M
Net Debt 2021 3,26 M 3,98 M 3,98 M
P/E ratio 2021 -18,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9,30 M 11,4 M 11,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,6%
Chart ANGLESEY MINING PLC
Duration : Period :
Anglesey Mining plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGLESEY MINING PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Lesland Battershill Chief Executive Officer & Director
Danesh Kumar Varma Chief Financial Officer & Director
John Francis Kearney Chairman
Howard Bertram Miller Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Namrata Verma Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANGLESEY MINING PLC-9.64%11
BHP GROUP LIMITED8.31%156 249
RIO TINTO PLC6.36%105 780
GLENCORE PLC21.35%72 650
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC7.51%48 147
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)50.57%38 777