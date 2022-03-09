Anglesey Mining : Schedule 1

ANNOUNCEMENT TO BE MADE BY THE AIM APPLICANT PRIOR TO ADMISSION IN ACCORDANCE WITH RULE 2 OF THE AIM RULES FOR COMPANIES ("AIM RULES")

COMPANY NAME:

Anglesey Mining plc

COMPANY REGISTERED OFFICE ADDRESS AND IF DIFFERENT, COMPANY TRADING ADDRESS (INCLUDING POSTCODES) :

Tower Bridge House, St Katharines Way, London, E1W 1DD

COUNTRY OF INCORPORATION:

United Kingdom

COMPANY WEBSITE ADDRESS CONTAINING ALL INFORMATION REQUIRED BY AIM RULE 26:

COMPANY BUSINESS (INCLUDING MAIN COUNTRY OF OPERATION ) OR, IN THE CASE OF AN INVESTING COMPANY , DETAILS OF ITS INVESTING POLICY ). IF THE ADMISSION IS SOUGHT AS A RESULT OF A REVERSE TAKE-OVER UNDER RULE 14, THIS SHOULD BE STATED:

Anglesey Mining plc ("Anglesey" or the "Company") is a UK mining company currently listed on the Premium segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and is admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. Anglesey was incorporated in 1984. Anglesey's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Parys Mountain copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project on the island of Anglesey in North Wales. Anglesey is currently exploring and developing the property, which has a high potential for the discovery of additional mineral resources through the development of a new, modern mine in an environmentally sustainable manner. In addition, Anglesey holds minority interest in two Iron assets being a 20% interest, and management rights to the Grangesberg Iron project in Sweden, together with a right of first refusal to increase its interest by a further 50.1%. Anglesey also holds a 12% interest in Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (whose shares are traded on OTC Markets) which holds direct shipping iron ore deposits in Labrador and Quebec.

DETAILS OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED INCLUDING ANY RESTRICTIONS AS TO TRANSFER OF THE SECURITIES (i.e. where known, number and type of shares, nominal value and issue price to which it seeks admission and the number and type to be held as treasury shares):

248,070,732 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each in the capital of the Company. There are no restrictions as to the transferability of the Ordinary Shares.

CAPITAL TO BE RAISED ON ADMISSION (AND/OR SECONDARY OFFERING) AND ANTICIPATED MARKET CAPITALISATION ON ADMISSION:

No target fundraise anticipated. Expected market cap on admission: Current market capitalisation is c.£8 million.

PERCENTAGE OF AIM SECURITIES NOT IN PUBLIC HANDS AT ADMISSION :

Approx. 23.3% (59.7 million shares)

DETAILS OF ANY OTHER EXCHANGE OR TRADING PLATFORM TO WHICH THE AIM SECURITIES (OR OTHER SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY) ARE OR WILL BE ADMITTED OR TRADED:

No application to any other Exchange will be made

FULL NAMES AND FUNCTIONS OF DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (underlining the first name by which each is known or including any other name by which each is known):

Existing Directors John Kearney ("John") (Chairman) Jonathan Battershill ("Jo") (Chief Executive Officer) Derek William ("Bill") Hooley (Deputy Chairman / Non-Executive Director) Howard Miller ("Howard") (Non-Executive Director) Danesh Varma ("Danesh") (Non-Executive Director) Namrata Verma ( "Namrata") (Independent Non-Executive Director) Andrew King ("Andrew") (Independent Non-Executive Director)

FULL NAMES AND HOLDINGS OF SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDERS EXPRESSED AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL, BEFORE AND AFTER ADMISSION (underlining the first name by which each is known or including any other name by which each is known):

Name Number of Ordinary Shares Percentage of Issued Share Capital Before Admission Percentage of Issued Share Capital After Admission Juno Limited 57,924,248 23.3% 23.3% Monecor (London) Limited (trading as ETX Capital) 11,528,383 4.65% 4.65%

NAMES OF ALL PERSONS TO BE DISCLOSED IN ACCORDANCE WITH SCHEDULE 2, PARAGRAPH (H) OF THE AIM RULES:

N/A

(i) ANTICIPATED ACCOUNTING REFERENCE DATE (ii) DATE TO WHICH THE MAIN FINANCIAL INFORMATION IN THE ADMISSION DOCUMENT HAS BEEN PREPARED (this may be represented by unaudited interim financial information) (iii) DATES BY WHICH IT MUST PUBLISH ITS FIRST THREE REPORTS PURSUANT TO AIM RULES 18 AND 19:

(i) 30 September 2021 (ii) 30 September 2021 (iii) 30 September 2022 (for its annual audited accounts for the year ended 31 March 2022), 31 December 2022 (for its unaudited interim accounts for the six months ended 30 September 2022) and 30 September 2023 (for its annual audited accounts for the year ended 31 March 2023)

EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE:

8 April 2022

NAME AND ADDRESS OF NOMINATED ADVISER:

Davy Corporate Finance, Davy House, 49 Dawson Street, Dublin 2, Ireland

NAME AND ADDRESS OF BROKER:

J&E Davy, Davy House, 49 Dawson Street, Dublin 2, Ireland

OTHER THAN IN THE CASE OF A QUOTED APPLICANT , DETAILS OF WHERE (POSTAL OR INTERNET ADDRESS) THE ADMISSION DOCUMENT WILL BE AVAILABLE FROM, WITH A STATEMENT THAT THIS WILL CONTAIN FULL DETAILS ABOUT THE APPLICANT AND THE ADMISSION OF ITS SECURITIES:

N/A - applicant is a quoted applicant

THE CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CODE THE APPLICANT HAS DECIDED TO APPLY

The Quoted Company Alliance Code

DATE OF NOTIFICATION:

9 March 2022

NEW/ UPDATE:

New

QUOTED APPLICANTS MUST ALSO COMPLETE THE FOLLOWING:

THE NAME OF THE AIM DESIGNATED MARKET UPON WHICH THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES HAVE BEEN TRADED:

Premium listing segment of the Official List, trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities

THE DATE FROM WHICH THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES HAVE BEEN SO TRADED:

18 May 1988

CONFIRMATION THAT, FOLLOWING DUE AND CAREFUL ENQUIRY, THE APPLICANT HAS ADHERED TO ANY LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS INVOLVED IN HAVING ITS SECURITIES TRADED UPON SUCH A MARKET OR DETAILS OF WHERE THERE HAS BEEN ANY BREACH :

The Company confirms, following due and careful enquiry, that it has adhered to all legal and regulatory requirements applicable to companies whose securities are admitted to listing on the FCA's Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities.

AN ADDRESS OR WEB-SITE ADDRESS WHERE ANY DOCUMENTS OR ANNOUNCEMENTS WHICH THE APPLICANT HAS MADE PUBLIC OVER THE LAST TWO YEARS (IN CONSEQUENCE OF HAVING ITS SECURITIES SO TRADED) ARE AVAILABLE:

DETAILS OF THE APPLICANT'S STRATEGY FOLLOWING ADMISSION INCLUDING, IN THE CASE OF AN INVESTING COMPANY, DETAILS OF ITS INVESTING STRATEGY:

Anglesey Mining plc is a minerals exploration and development company. Its key assets are the Parys Mountain Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au deposit on the isle of Anglesey and a 20% holding in the Grängesberg Iron Ore Project in Sweden (with a right of first refusal to acquire an additional 50%). Following admission to AIM, the company intends to progress the Parys Mountain project through additional geological, mining and metallurgical studies including a Feasibility Study. At Grängesberg, the company is currently completing a Pre-Feasibility Study, which should ultimately lead to Feasibility Study programme.

A DESCRIPTION OF ANY SIGNIFICANT CHANGE IN FINANCIAL OR TRADING POSITION OF THE APPLICANT, WHICH HAS OCCURRED SINCE THE END OF THE LAST FINANCIAL PERIOD FOR WHICH AUDITED STATEMENTS HAVE BEEN PUBLISHED:

Save as disclosed in the Company's interim report for the six months ended 30 September 2021 and dated 12 November 2021, there has been no significant change in the financial or trading position of Anglesey Mining since 31 March 2021, being the end of the last financial period for which audited financial statements have been published.

A STATEMENT THAT THE DIRECTORS OF THE APPLICANT HAVE NO REASON TO BELIEVE THAT THE WORKING CAPITAL AVAILABLE TO IT OR ITS GROUP WILL BE INSUFFICIENT FOR AT LEAST TWELVE MONTHS FROM THE DATE OF ITS ADMISSION:

The Directors have no reason to believe that the working capital available to the Company or the Group will be insufficient for at least 12 months from the date of its admission to AIM

DETAILS OF ANY LOCK-IN ARRANGEMENTS PURSUANT TO RULE 7 OF THE AIM RULES:

N/A

A BRIEF DESCRIPTION OF THE ARRANGEMENTS FOR SETTLING THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES:

Settlement will continue to be through the Euroclear System for dealings in ordinary shares held in uncertificated form. Ordinary shares can also be dealt with in certificated form.

A WEBSITE ADDRESS DETAILING THE RIGHTS ATTACHING TO THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES:

INFORMATION EQUIVALENT TO THAT REQUIRED FOR AN ADMISSION DOCUMENT WHICH IS NOT CURRENTLY PUBLIC:

Information is contained within the Appendix to this Schedule One announcement, available on the Company's website at https://www.angleseymining.co.uk/

A WEBSITE ADDRESS OF A PAGE CONTAINING THE APPLICANT'S LATEST ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS WHICH MUST HAVE A FINANCIAL YEAR END NOT MORE THEN NINE MONTHS PRIOR TO ADMISSION AND INTERIM RESULTS WHERE APPLICABLE. THE ACCOUNTS MUST BE PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARDS PERMISSIBLE UNDER AIM RULE 19:

THE NUMBER OF EACH CLASS OF SECURITIES HELD IN TREASURY: