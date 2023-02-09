Advanced search
ANGLESEY MINING PLC

(AYM)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  08:59:46 2023-02-09 am EST
2.100 GBX   +5.00%
02:33aAnglesey Mining : Issue of Shares in respect of Acquisition of 29.8% Stake in Grängesberg
PU
02:01aANGLESEY MINING PLC - Acquisition of 29.8% stake in Grangesberg
PR
01/16Anglesey Mining's increased stake in Swedish iron ore mine an "exceptional outcome"
AQ
Anglesey Mining issues shares for Grangesberg acquisition

02/09/2023 | 09:28am EST

02/09/2023 | 09:28am EST
Anglesey Mining PLC - mining company with operations in north Wales, Sweden and Canada - Says that its acquisition of a 30% stake in Grangesberg Iron AB from Roslagen Resources AB has been completed, bringing its stake to 50%. Says it will issue 12.5 million new shares at 3 pence per share to Roslagen, with admission to trading expected around February 14. Roslagen will hold 4.9% of Anglesey following the issue of the consideration shares.

Current stock price: 2.10 pence, up 5% on Monday morning in London

12-month change: down 45%

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -0,69 M -0,84 M -0,84 M
Net Debt 2022 3,38 M 4,09 M 4,09 M
P/E ratio 2022 -12,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5,61 M 6,77 M 6,77 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 31,0%
Anglesey Mining plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ANGLESEY MINING PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2,00 GBX
Average target price 11,20 GBX
Spread / Average Target 460%
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Lesland Battershill Chief Executive Officer & Director
Danesh Kumar Varma Chief Financial Officer & Director
John Francis Kearney Chairman
Namrata Verma Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew King Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANGLESEY MINING PLC-6.98%7
BHP GROUP LIMITED5.41%168 804
RIO TINTO PLC4.36%123 111
GLENCORE PLC-1.00%83 443
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC3.31%48 992
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)8.96%46 241