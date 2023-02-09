Anglesey Mining issues shares for Grangesberg acquisition

Anglesey Mining PLC - mining company with operations in north Wales, Sweden and Canada - Says that its acquisition of a 30% stake in Grangesberg Iron AB from Roslagen Resources AB has been completed, bringing its stake to 50%. Says it will issue 12.5 million new shares at 3 pence per share to Roslagen, with admission to trading expected around February 14. Roslagen will hold 4.9% of Anglesey following the issue of the consideration shares.

Current stock price: 2.10 pence, up 5% on Monday morning in London

12-month change: down 45%

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

