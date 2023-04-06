Anglesey Mining to update permissions to enable Parys Mountain consent

(Alliance News) - Anglesey Mining PLC on Thursday said it has committed to updating regulatory permissions in order to enable consent for its Parys Mountain site.

The mining company with operations in north Wales, Sweden and Canada said that Parys Mountain holds multiple permissions valid until 2028, but notes that changes have been made to the Town & Country Planning Act, and to environmental regulations, since the permissions were granted.

The firm said that following its pre application inquiry to the North Wales Mineral Planning Authority, required as the project is classed as a dormant site due to being a former operating mine, it was required to hold a pre-application inquiry meeting.

The meeting, with the planning authority, as well as consultees including Natural Resources Wales and Anglesey County Council, was held on Wednesday at the Parys Mountain site and the local town of Amlwch.

Anglesey Mining said its proposal indicates a one million tonne per year mining output, with an initial 12-year life of mine, covering an increased consent area to its original planning permission. Consultees are able to respond to the proposal with concerns or queries.

The company said it expects to be required to complete an environmental impact assessment.

"Our company takes the regulatory, environmental and social aspects of the industry very seriously as the combination of these elements will ultimately provide Anglesey Mining with its licence to operate. Regular communication with the key stakeholders of any project is critical to successful permitting and planning consent, and for a large number of the statutory consultees that attended the pre-application consultation on site yesterday this was their first exposure to the project and the company's proposal.

"Our internal planning has been factoring in a requirement to complete an environmental impact assessment and the programmes for this commenced in the first half of last year. Consequently, the baseline surveys and ecological studies are both well advanced and understood. The work required to further advance these programmes will continue over the course of this year."

Anglesey Mining shares rose 4.6% to 2.30 pence each in London on Thursday morning.

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

