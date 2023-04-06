Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Anglesey Mining plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AYM   GB0000320472

ANGLESEY MINING PLC

(AYM)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:04:31 2023-04-06 am EDT
2.175 GBX   -1.14%
06:10aAnglesey Mining to update permissions to enable Parys Mountain consent
AN
02:01aANGLESEY MINING PLC - Parys Mountain planning application update
PR
04/05ANGLESEY MINING PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Anglesey Mining to update permissions to enable Parys Mountain consent

04/06/2023 | 06:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Anglesey Mining PLC on Thursday said it has committed to updating regulatory permissions in order to enable consent for its Parys Mountain site.

The mining company with operations in north Wales, Sweden and Canada said that Parys Mountain holds multiple permissions valid until 2028, but notes that changes have been made to the Town & Country Planning Act, and to environmental regulations, since the permissions were granted.

The firm said that following its pre application inquiry to the North Wales Mineral Planning Authority, required as the project is classed as a dormant site due to being a former operating mine, it was required to hold a pre-application inquiry meeting.

The meeting, with the planning authority, as well as consultees including Natural Resources Wales and Anglesey County Council, was held on Wednesday at the Parys Mountain site and the local town of Amlwch.

Anglesey Mining said its proposal indicates a one million tonne per year mining output, with an initial 12-year life of mine, covering an increased consent area to its original planning permission. Consultees are able to respond to the proposal with concerns or queries.

The company said it expects to be required to complete an environmental impact assessment.

"Our company takes the regulatory, environmental and social aspects of the industry very seriously as the combination of these elements will ultimately provide Anglesey Mining with its licence to operate. Regular communication with the key stakeholders of any project is critical to successful permitting and planning consent, and for a large number of the statutory consultees that attended the pre-application consultation on site yesterday this was their first exposure to the project and the company's proposal.

"Our internal planning has been factoring in a requirement to complete an environmental impact assessment and the programmes for this commenced in the first half of last year. Consequently, the baseline surveys and ecological studies are both well advanced and understood. The work required to further advance these programmes will continue over the course of this year."

Anglesey Mining shares rose 4.6% to 2.30 pence each in London on Thursday morning.

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about ANGLESEY MINING PLC
06:10aAnglesey Mining to update permissions to enable Parys Mountain consent
AN
02:01aANGLESEY MINING PLC - Parys Mountain planning application update
PR
04/05ANGLESEY MINING PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
04/03Anglesey Mining shares rise on Parys mountain resource estimate
AN
04/03ANGLESEY MINING PLC - Parys Mountain Resource Update
PR
04/03Anglesey Mining plc Announces an Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for its 100% Owned P..
CI
03/14ANGLESEY MINING PLC - Hydro-Storage Options to be studied for Grängesberg
PR
03/14Anglesey Mining plc Enters into Memorandum of Understanding with Mine Storage Internati..
CI
02/09Anglesey Mining issues shares for Grangesberg acquisition
AN
02/09Anglesey Mining : Issue of Shares in respect of Acquisition of 29.8% Stake in Grängesberg
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ANGLESEY MINING PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -0,69 M -0,86 M -0,86 M
Net Debt 2022 3,38 M 4,22 M 4,22 M
P/E ratio 2022 -12,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6,49 M 8,10 M 8,10 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 31,0%
Chart ANGLESEY MINING PLC
Duration : Period :
Anglesey Mining plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGLESEY MINING PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,02
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Lesland Battershill Chief Executive Officer & Director
Danesh Kumar Varma Chief Financial Officer & Director
John Francis Kearney Chairman
Namrata Verma Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew King Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANGLESEY MINING PLC2.33%8
BHP GROUP LIMITED-0.85%153 935
RIO TINTO PLC-8.88%111 374
GLENCORE PLC-17.32%71 414
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)3.09%43 760
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-19.34%39 475
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer