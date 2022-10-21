Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Anglesey Mining plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AYM   GB0000320472

ANGLESEY MINING PLC

(AYM)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-10-20 am EDT
2.550 GBX   +4.08%
10/20ANGLESEY MINING PLC - Final assay results from Parys Mountain 2022 drilling
PR
10/20Anglesey Mining plc Announces Final Assay Results from Parys Mountain 2022 Drilling
CI
09/22ANGLESEY MINING PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IN BRIEF: Anglesey Mining hails rare minerals assay results in Wales

10/21/2022 | 02:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Anglesey Mining PLC - mining company with operations in north Wales, Sweden and Canada - Touts mineral finds from Parys Mountain on the Isle of Anglesey in north west Wales. Finds up to 16 grammes of gold and 365 grammes of silver per tonne of ore. Further, finds up to 2.7% copper and 19% zinc.

Chief Executive Officer Jo Battershill says: "With the final encouraging assay results now received, we can move onto the next round of workstreams for Parys Mountain. As previously highlighted, core will be sent to Grinding Solutions to conduct pre-concentration studies on representative samples from areas that are likely to be mined. We believe that the ability to selectively remove the unmineralised material would have a significant positive economic impact for the ongoing development studies."

Current stock price: 2.65 pence

12-month change: down 39%

By Tom Budszus; tombudszus@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLESEY MINING PLC 4.08% 2.55 Delayed Quote.-38.55%
SILVER -0.51% 18.498 Delayed Quote.-19.94%
All news about ANGLESEY MINING PLC
10/20ANGLESEY MINING PLC - Final assay results from Parys Mountain 2022 drilling
PR
10/20Anglesey Mining plc Announces Final Assay Results from Parys Mountain 2022 Drilling
CI
09/22ANGLESEY MINING PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
09/08Anglesey Mining : Financial Report and Corporate Update
PU
09/08Anglesey Mining : Annual Report 2022
PU
09/08ANGLESEY MINING PLC - Final Results and project update
PR
09/08Anglesey Mining plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
09/08Anglesey Mining plc Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
08/04ANGLESEY MINING PLC - Issuance of Share Options to Directors and Employees
PR
07/27Anglesey Mining : Parys Mountain Tailings Management System Work Commences
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ANGLESEY MINING PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -0,69 M -0,78 M -0,78 M
Net Debt 2022 3,38 M 3,82 M 3,82 M
P/E ratio 2022 -12,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7,16 M 8,08 M 8,08 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 31,5%
Chart ANGLESEY MINING PLC
Duration : Period :
Anglesey Mining plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGLESEY MINING PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,03
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Lesland Battershill Chief Executive Officer & Director
Danesh Kumar Varma Chief Financial Officer & Director
John Francis Kearney Chairman
Howard Bertram Miller Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Namrata Verma Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANGLESEY MINING PLC-38.55%8
BHP GROUP LIMITED19.61%124 791
RIO TINTO PLC-3.33%88 350
GLENCORE PLC29.27%68 517
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)97.71%49 645
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-12.04%35 911