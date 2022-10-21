IN BRIEF: Anglesey Mining hails rare minerals assay results in Wales

Anglesey Mining PLC - mining company with operations in north Wales, Sweden and Canada - Touts mineral finds from Parys Mountain on the Isle of Anglesey in north west Wales. Finds up to 16 grammes of gold and 365 grammes of silver per tonne of ore. Further, finds up to 2.7% copper and 19% zinc.

Chief Executive Officer Jo Battershill says: "With the final encouraging assay results now received, we can move onto the next round of workstreams for Parys Mountain. As previously highlighted, core will be sent to Grinding Solutions to conduct pre-concentration studies on representative samples from areas that are likely to be mined. We believe that the ability to selectively remove the unmineralised material would have a significant positive economic impact for the ongoing development studies."

Current stock price: 2.65 pence

12-month change: down 39%

By Tom Budszus; tombudszus@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.