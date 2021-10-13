Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Anglo African Agriculture Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAAP   GB00BKBS0353

ANGLO AFRICAN AGRICULTURE PLC

(AAAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Anglo African Agriculture : Announcement regarding update on the Comarco transaction 13 October 2021

10/13/2021 | 04:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The information contained within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information pursuant to the EU (Withdrawal) Act and amended pursuant to Market Abuse (Amended) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

For immediate release

[13] October 2021

Anglo African Agriculture plc ("AAA" or the "Company")

Corporate Update

The Company is pleased to provide a progress update on the proposed acquisition of the Comarco group of companies (the "Comarco Group"). The Comarco Group is based in a port in Mombasa, Kenya (the "Port") and is engaged in port and marine logistics activities in East Africa.

Extension of expiring Convertible Loan Notes and Comarco transaction update

As announced on 1 October 2021, the Board of AAA was informed by certain shareholders of Comarco that they were unwilling to proceed with the sale of the Comarco Group to AAA and that they will arrange for the repayment of the loan and interest due to AAA which amounts to approximately $1.5mn.

The Board has offered an alternative solution to the shareholders of Comarco representing approximately 70% of the combined businesses. The Board of AAA have proposed to continue the transaction by acquiring just their shares and allowing the one shareholder who is not currently in favour of the Comarco transaction to remain invested directly in Comarco as a minority shareholder. Should the business then require funding in future the minority shareholder will either have to match the funding up to the relevant percentage or be diluted down. This proposal has a verbal acceptance subject to it being in accordance with the articles of the relevant Comarco companies.

The Board of AAA has also been in discussion with the holder of a £250,000 Convertible Loan Notes that expired on September 30th 2021. The holder has informed AAA that he is agreeable to the loan being extended until the outcome of the proposed Comarco Group Acquisition is determined. The Convertible Loan Notes will continue to accrue interest at the previously agreed rate of 12%.

As the above proposal gives no certainty of an outcome to the Company, AAA intends to start legal procedures under the terms of the loan agreement with Touchwood Investments Limited ("Touchwood") and reserves its right to exercise the option to acquire the entire issued share capital of Touchwood for a nominal consideration.

For further information, please visit www.aaaplc.comor contact the following:

Anglo African Agriculture plc

Andrew Monk, Non-Executive Chairman

+44

(0)20

7440 0640

Rob Scott, Executive Director

+27

(0)84

6006 001

VSA Capital Limited (Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker)

+44 (0)20 3005 5000

Andrew Raca, Maciek Szymanski (Corporate Finance)

Disclaimer

Anglo African Agriculture plc published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 08:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ANGLO AFRICAN AGRICULTURE PLC
04:02aANGLO AFRICAN AGRICULTURE : Announcement regarding update on the Comarco transaction 13 Oc..
PU
02:02aANGLO AFRICAN AGRICULTURE : Corporate Update
PR
10/01FTSE 100 Closes Friday Down on Poor US Finish, Weak Asian Lead
DJ
10/01UK Manufacturers Hit by Supply Chain Issues, Cost Pressures
DJ
10/01ANGLO AFRICAN AGRICULTURE : Announcement regarding update on the Comarco transaction 1 Oct..
PU
10/01FTSE Sharply Lower as Growth, Inflation, Supply Chain Fears Weigh
DJ
10/01ANGLO AFRICAN AGRICULTURE : Corporate Update
PR
10/01Sterling Could Extend Losses Slightly on Risk Aversion
DJ
10/01FTSE 100 Seen Tumbling as Inflation Fears Grow
DJ
10/01Comarco Group completed the acquisition of Anglo African Agriculture Plc in a reverse m..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1,77 M 2,41 M 2,41 M
Net income 2020 -1,04 M -1,41 M -1,41 M
Net Debt 2020 1,10 M 1,49 M 1,49 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,07x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 0,82 M 1,12 M 1,12 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,23x
EV / Sales 2020 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 24
Free-Float 61,0%
Chart ANGLO AFRICAN AGRICULTURE PLC
Duration : Period :
Anglo African Agriculture Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGLO AFRICAN AGRICULTURE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert Stuart Scott Executive Director & Finance Director
Andrew Anthony Monk Non-Executive Chairman
Matthew Bonner Non-Executive Director
Stephen Edward Clow Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANGLO AFRICAN AGRICULTURE PLC-48.28%1
YUAN LONG PING HIGH-TECH AGRICULTURE CO., LTD.23.73%4 941
SHANDONGDENGHAI SEEDS CO.,LTD-2.33%3 041
WINALL HI-TECH SEED CO., LTD.-1.50%1 940
PT SAWIT SUMBERMAS SARANA TBK.-15.60%701
BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS31.04%588