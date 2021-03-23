Anglo African Agriculture : Final results - October 2020

ANGLO AFRICAN AGRICULTURE PLC
DIRECTORS' REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 OCTOBER 2020
Company Registration No. 07913053 (England and Wales)
Contents
Directors and advisors
3
Chairman's statement
4
Strategic report
5
Directors' report
11
Directors' remuneration report
16
Chairman's corporate governance statement
18
Corporate governance report
23
Independent Auditor's report
25
Statement of Comprehensive Income
32
Statement of Changes in Equity
33
Statement of Financial Position
34
Statement of Cash Flows
35
Notes to Group annual financial statements
36 - 82
Directors and Advisors
Directors:
Secretary:
Company Number:
David Lenigas Robert Scott Andrew Monk Matthew Bonner
Stephen Clow 07913053
Registered Address:Head OfficeFinancial Advisor and BrokerAuditorsSolicitors to the Company
New Liverpool House 15-17 Eldon Street London
EC2M 7LD
New Liverpool House 15-17 Eldon Street London
EC2M 7LD
VSA Capital Limited New Liverpool House 15-17 Eldon Street London
EC2M 7LD
Jeffreys Henry LLP Finsgate
5-7 Cranwood Street London
EC1V 9EE
Keystone Law
48 Chancery Lane London
WC2A 1JF
Registrars
Neville Registrars Limited Neville House
Steelpark Road Halesowen West Midlands B63 3DA
Chairman's Statement
For the Year Ended 31 October 2020
Overview
As mentioned in the prior year the 100% subsidiary, Dynamic Intertrade, on its own cannot sustain a Plc listing. In order to diversify its revenue stream, 30 months ago in 2018, AAA announced a $1 million loan to Comarco Group and the subsequent intended acquisition of Comarco Group by means of a Reverse Takeover ("RTO"). Since then, a large amount of work has been expended to finalise the acquisition. Unfortunately, the breakout of COVID-19 during 2020 and issues resulting from the UK General Election and Brexit as well as institutional capital flight from the small cap market during 2020 has delayed the RTO. Over the last year we managed to secure a letter of intent for both an equity placement of $4.5m in AAA and a loan facility of $41m for the Company and the Comarco Group. These are subject to the usual due diligence and compliance checks that are currently ongoing.
The transaction long stop date was initially 31 December 2019. This has now been extended to 30 April 2021. This demonstrates the commitment from both sides to work together to consummate this transaction. The world class Liquefied Natural Gas project in Mozambique has at long last been initiated and the project has a strong necessity for barges and landing craft. There has been a small interruption in the project mobilization due to insurgent activity in the area and the COVID-19 pandemic, however the project has had final approvals and it is expected to commence on a large scale with both on-shore and off-shore construction commencing during 2021. This is expected to provide a substantial boost to the marine logistics revenue of the Comarco Group for the coming 10 years.
AAA's primary operations and source of revenue remains Dynamic Intertrade, our Cape Town based spice trader.
DI's operation have been affected by COVID-19. Although sales in local currency were marginally higher, the depreciation of the ZAR to the GBP has impacted negatively the reported sales. In addition, the product mix changed and price increases could not be passed on to the company's customers, which had a material impact by a reduction in gross margin. Group turnover for the year reduced by 2.5% in Pound Sterling (improved by 11.3% in local currency). Group operating losses increased to £1,079,505 for the current year from £271,467 in 2019. Included in the current year's group operating losses is the impairment of the investment in subsidiary amounting to £226,644, being a once off write off. Excluding the impairment, normal operating losses for the year were £852,861 (2019: - £271,467).
The effects of COVID-19 on the Group's current and future operations will be dealt with separately in Note 34.
David Lenigas
Non-Executive Chairman 22nd March 2021
