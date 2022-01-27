Anglo American Platinum 4Q Production Fell 1% on Quarter

By Jaime Llinares Taboada

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. on Thursday reported that fourth-quarter production slipped on quarter, and forecast 2022 guidance in line with 2021.

The South African mining company, a subsidiary of Anglo American PLC, produced 1.10 million platinum group metal ounces in the fourth quarter, down from 1.12 million ounces in the third, though up from 1.08 million ounces a year earlier.

This brought full-year production to 4.30 million ounces, 13% higher than in 2020.

As for 2022, Anglo American Platinum forecast production of 4.1 million to 4.5 million ounces, with unit costs of around $900 an ounce.

