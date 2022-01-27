Log in
    AMS   ZAE000013181

ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED

(AMS)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 01/26
1915 ZAR   +6.29%
03:07aAnglo American Platinum 4Q Production Fell 1% on Quarter
DJ
02:55aAnglo American posts flat Q4 overall output, sees higher copper in 2022
RE
12:46aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Fed Rate Path Fears to Hit Stocks Hard
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Anglo American Platinum 4Q Production Fell 1% on Quarter

01/27/2022 | 03:07am EST
By Jaime Llinares Taboada


Anglo American Platinum Ltd. on Thursday reported that fourth-quarter production slipped on quarter, and forecast 2022 guidance in line with 2021.

The South African mining company, a subsidiary of Anglo American PLC, produced 1.10 million platinum group metal ounces in the fourth quarter, down from 1.12 million ounces in the third, though up from 1.08 million ounces a year earlier.

This brought full-year production to 4.30 million ounces, 13% higher than in 2020.

As for 2022, Anglo American Platinum forecast production of 4.1 million to 4.5 million ounces, with unit costs of around $900 an ounce.


Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-22 0307ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED 6.29% 1915 End-of-day quote.5.41%
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC -1.11% 3381 Delayed Quote.13.15%
PLATINUM -1.49% 1022 Delayed Quote.6.20%
THE PLATINUM GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED -0.68% 2.9 End-of-day quote.-2.68%
Financials
Sales 2021 208 B 13 483 M 13 483 M
Net income 2021 67 674 M 4 390 M 4 390 M
Net cash 2021 48 657 M 3 156 M 3 156 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,14x
Yield 2021 13,2%
Capitalization 502 B 32 975 M 32 569 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,18x
EV / Sales 2022 2,41x
Nbr of Employees 22 839
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 1 915,00 ZAR
Average target price 1 759,88 ZAR
Spread / Average Target -8,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Natascha Viljoen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Craig Miller Finance Director & Executive Director
Norman Bloe Mbazima Non-Executive Chairman
Chris Mccleave Executive Head-Technical
John Meadway Vice Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED5.41%32 975
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD-11.64%23 145
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED5.04%13 109
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED21.08%10 965
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ALROSA-13.83%9 540
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.1.96%7 694