[OFFICIAL]

Anglo American Platinum Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1946/022452/06) Share Code: AMS

ISIN: ZAE000013181

("the Company" or "Anglo American Platinum")

25 July 2022

Anglo American Platinum Dividend Declaration

The Board is pleased to advise that at its meeting held on 21 July 2022, the directors approved the declaration of a gross interim dividend of R81 per share on the ordinary shares from profits accrued during the six-month period ended

30 June 2022. The gross dividend is made up as follows:

R41 per share representing a base dividend ("ordinary dividend") equal to a 40% of the headline earnings in line with the Company's dividend policy; and

R40 per share representing a special cash dividend ("special dividend") equal to 40% of headline earnings as an additional dividend.

The dividend has been declared from current headline earnings. Since the additional dividend is generated from profits typical of ordinary trading activities, no South African Reserve Bank or Authorised Dealer approval is required to make payment of the interim dividend within the context of South Africa exchange control.

The dividend will be subject to a dividend withholding tax of 20% for all shareholders who are not exempt from, or do not qualify for a reduced rate of withholding tax. The net dividend payable to shareholders, subject to withholding tax at a rate of 20%, amounts to R64,80 per share split up as follows:

R32,80 per share (R41 gross dividend per share less R8,20 withholding tax per share),

R32,00 per share (R40 gross dividend per share less R8,00 withholding tax per share).

The issued share capital at the declaration date is 265,292,206 ordinary shares and the Company's tax number is 9575104717. The salient dates are as follows

Event Date Publication of declaration data Monday 25 July 2022 Last day for trading to qualify and participate in the dividend Monday 8 August 2022 Trading ex-dividend commences Wednesday 10 August 2022 Record date Friday 12 August 2022 Dividend payment date Monday 15 August 2022

Share certificates may not be dematerialized or rematerialized between Wednesday 10 August 2022 and Friday 12 August 2022, both days inclusive. Any changes to the dividend instructions and timetable will be announced on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange News Service.

By order of the Board.

E Viljoen

Company Secretary

Johannesburg

25 July 2022

Sponsor:

Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/a BofA Securities