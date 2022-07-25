[OFFICIAL]
Anglo American Platinum Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1946/022452/06) Share Code: AMS
ISIN: ZAE000013181
("the Company" or "Anglo American Platinum")
25 July 2022
Anglo American Platinum Dividend Declaration
The Board is pleased to advise that at its meeting held on 21 July 2022, the directors approved the declaration of a gross interim dividend of R81 per share on the ordinary shares from profits accrued during the six-month period ended
30 June 2022. The gross dividend is made up as follows:
-
R41 per share representing a base dividend ("ordinary dividend") equal to a 40% of the headline earnings in line with the Company's dividend policy; and
-
R40 per share representing a special cash dividend ("special dividend") equal to 40% of headline earnings as an additional dividend.
The dividend has been declared from current headline earnings. Since the additional dividend is generated from profits typical of ordinary trading activities, no South African Reserve Bank or Authorised Dealer approval is required to make payment of the interim dividend within the context of South Africa exchange control.
The dividend will be subject to a dividend withholding tax of 20% for all shareholders who are not exempt from, or do not qualify for a reduced rate of withholding tax. The net dividend payable to shareholders, subject to withholding tax at a rate of 20%, amounts to R64,80 per share split up as follows:
-
R32,80 per share (R41 gross dividend per share less R8,20 withholding tax per share),
-
R32,00 per share (R40 gross dividend per share less R8,00 withholding tax per share).
The issued share capital at the declaration date is 265,292,206 ordinary shares and the Company's tax number is 9575104717. The salient dates are as follows
|
Event
|
Date
|
Publication of declaration data
|
Monday 25 July 2022
|
Last day for trading to qualify and participate in the dividend
|
Monday 8 August 2022
|
Trading ex-dividend commences
|
Wednesday 10 August 2022
|
Record date
|
Friday 12 August 2022
|
Dividend payment date
|
Monday 15 August 2022
Share certificates may not be dematerialized or rematerialized between Wednesday 10 August 2022 and Friday 12 August 2022, both days inclusive. Any changes to the dividend instructions and timetable will be announced on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange News Service.
By order of the Board.
E Viljoen
Company Secretary
Johannesburg
25 July 2022
Sponsor:
Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/a BofA Securities
Notes to editors:
|
Anglo American Platinum Limited is a member of the Anglo American plc Group and is a leading primary producer of platinum group metals. The company is listed on the Johannesburg Securities Exchange (JSE). Its mining, smelting and refining operations are based in South Africa. Elsewhere in the world, the Group owns Unki Platinum Mine and smelter in Zimbabwe. Anglo American Platinum has two joint operations with several historically disadvantaged South African consortia as part of its commitment to the transformation of the mining industry. Anglo American Platinum is committed to the highest standards of safety and continues to make a meaningful and sustainable difference in the development of the communities around its operations.
www.angloamericanplatinum.com
Anglo American is a leading global mining company and our products are the essential ingredients in almost every aspect of modern life. Our portfolio of world-class competitive operations, with a broad range of future development options, provides many of the future-enabling metals and minerals for a cleaner, greener, more sustainable world and that meet the fast growing every day demands of billions of consumers. With our people at the heart of our business, we use innovative practices and the latest technologies to discover new resources and to mine, process, move and market our products to our customers - safely and sustainably.
As a responsible producer of diamonds (through De Beers), copper, platinum group metals, premium quality iron ore and metallurgical coal for steelmaking, and nickel - with crop nutrients in development - we are committed to being carbon neutral across our operations by 2040. More broadly, our Sustainable Mining Plan commits us to a series of stretching goals to ensure we work towards a healthy environment, creating thriving communities and building trust as a corporate leader. We work together with our business partners and diverse stakeholders to unlock enduring value from precious natural resources for the benefit of the communities and countries in which we operate, for society as a whole, and for our shareholders. Anglo American is re-imagining mining to improve people's lives.
www.angloamerican.com