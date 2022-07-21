Anglo American Platinum : PGMs Production Report for the second quarter ended 30 June 2022

"Tragically, and unacceptably, we lost two of our colleagues during the quarter. Mr Boitshepo "Julian" Sesinyi showed tremendous courage and fighting spirit during his rehabilitation, following a slip-and-fall incident at the ACP processing facility on 23 November 2021 when he sustained a serious spinal injury. Sadly, he succumbed to a complication whilst recovering at the rehabilitation facility. This is a stark reminder to all of us that any accident can result in a colleague losing their life and therefore we need to maintain our relentless focus on eliminating accidents.

On 10 June 2022, we lost our colleague Ms Phasoana Rheina Malatji from the independently managed Modikwa operation. Ms Malatji, a construction crew member and employee of Redpath, was fatally injured after being struck by an underground mining vehicle tyre that was being moved. We once again send our deepest condolences to Mr Sesinyi's and Ms Malatji's family, friends, and colleagues.

We continue to work extremely hard at all operations to ensure every colleague goes home safely every day and we were able to reduce our total-recordable-case-injury- frequency rate (TRCFR) by 11% to 2.60 per million hours worked.

Despite total PGM production being marginally lower in Q2 2022 against Q2 2021, I am pleased with the improved stability across the operations as we build maturity in our operating model and asset reliability. Lower mined production was due to Mogalakwena mining through a low-grade area in line with the mine plan. Mototolo and Unki mines both had a strong production performance, as both operations completed the integration of the concentrator debottlenecking projects. Amandelbult was able to keep production relatively flat, despite the infrastructure closures at the end of 2021. All operations saw an improvement in production over Q1 2022 as greater stability was achieved at the operations.

Refined production of 1,240,600 PGM ounces was lower as guided, as the built-up work- in-progress inventory following the ACP incident in 2020 was largely refined in 2021 ahead of schedule. Sales volumes of 1,206,200 declined in line with refined production.

The discipline to continue with the asset reliability maintenance cycle means we will see short term impacts on production, with both the Polokwane smelter and Mogalakwena South Concentrator going into planned maintenance in Q3. We have set up the operations for greater stability and should see increased runtime of Mogalakwena's North Concentrator and the smelters to ensure we meet our full year production guidance.

We continue to work on the building blocks of our strategy to ensure we deliver sustainable value creation. This is evident in the signing of a five-year wage agreement, a first for the Company and achieved without any industrial action. We also continue to make progress with our plans to lead the industry in sustainability, not least through the launch of our nuGen™ hydrogen-powered haul truck at Mogalakwena in early May, offering the potential for a step-change reduction in our site emissions."