Anglo American Platinum Limited    AMS   ZAE000013181

ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED

(AMS)
Anglo American Platinum: Rand Basket Price Boosted 2020 Earnings

02/08/2021 | 01:55am EST
By Ian Walker

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. said Monday it expects to report earnings for 2020 that are as much as 70% higher than in 2019, as the company benefited from a rise in the rand basket price.

The South African mining company--which is majority-owned by Anglo American PLC--said it expects to report headline earnings for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, of between 27.8 billion South African rand and ZAR31.4 billion ($1.87 billion and $2.14 billion), equivalent to between 10,586 cents and 11,957 cents per share. This compares with ZAR18.6 billion and 7,087 cents in 2019.

Basic earnings per share is expected to be between 10,586 cents to 11,957 cents per share, Anglo American Platinum said. This compares with 7,046 cents in 2019.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-08-21 0154ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED 2.18% 1574.5 End-of-day quote.9.10%
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC 2.92% 2486.5 Delayed Quote.2.45%
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) -0.38% 17.8997 Delayed Quote.0.32%
PLATINUM 0.76% 1142.833 Delayed Quote.4.48%
THE PLATINUM GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED 0.00% 2.64 End-of-day quote.7.32%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) -0.28% 14.87054 Delayed Quote.1.28%
