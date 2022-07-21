Log in
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED

(AMS)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-19
1190.00 ZAR   -2.73%
02:59aAnglo American Platinum Backs 2022 Guidance as 2Q Production Fell
DJ
02:34aANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM : Trading statement for the six months ending 30 June 2022
PU
02:34aANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM : PGMs Production Report for the second quarter ended 30 June 2022
PU
Anglo American Platinum : Trading statement for the six months ending 30 June 2022

07/21/2022
[OFFICIAL]

PLATINUM

ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1946/022452/06) Share Code: AMS

ISIN: ZAE000013181

("the Company" or "Anglo American Platinum")

Anglo American Platinum - Trading statement for the six months ending 30 June 2022

Anglo American Platinum will release results for the six months ended 30 June 2022 ("the period") on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange News Service on 25 July 2022.

In accordance with section 3.4(b) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised that headline earnings and headline earnings per share ("HEPS") and basic earnings and earnings per share ("EPS") for the period are likely to decrease by between 40% and 50% compared to the six months ended 30 June 2021. Headline earnings and basic earnings are likely to be between R23 billion and R28 billion (R46.4 billion in H1 2021) and HEPS and EPS will decrease to between 8,745 cents and 10,646 cents per share (17,647 cents and 17,633 cents, respectively, in H1 2021).

The expected decrease in headline earnings and basic earnings is primarily driven by a 20% decrease in sales volumes from own production (excluding trading activities). The prior period benefited from higher-than-normalwork-in-progress inventory following the ACP Phase A rebuild and commissioning in Q4 2020, which was largely refined and sold during 2021. In addition, we saw a 14% decrease in the 3E basket price (based on platinum, palladium and rhodium), as prices were lower compared to the record high prices in the prior period.

The financial information on which this trading statement is based has been reviewed, but not yet reported on, by the Company's external auditors.

Johannesburg

21 July 2022

Sponsor: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/a BofA Securities.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:

Media:

Investors:

Media:

Emma Chapman

Nomonde Ndwalaza

(SA) +27 (0) 11 373 6239

(SA) +27 (0) 11 638 0228

emma.chapman@angloamerican.com

nomonde.ndwalaza@angloamerican.com

Notes to editors:

Anglo American Platinum Limited is a member of the Anglo American plc Group and is a leading primary producer of platinum group metals. The company is listed on the Johannesburg Securities Exchange (JSE). Its mining, smelting and refining operations are based in South Africa. Elsewhere in the world, the Group owns Unki Platinum Mine and smelter in Zimbabwe. Anglo American Platinum has two joint operations with several historically disadvantaged South African

[OFFICIAL]

PLATINUM

consortia as part of its commitment to the transformation of the mining industry. Anglo American Platinum is committed to the highest standards of safety and continues to make a meaningful and sustainable difference in the development of the communities around its operations.

www.angloamericanplatinum.com

Anglo American is a leading global mining company and our products are the essential ingredients in almost every aspect of modern life. Our portfolio of world-class competitive operations, with a broad range of future development options, provides many of the future-enabling metals and minerals for a cleaner, greener, more sustainable world and that meet the fast growing every day demands of billions of consumers. With our people at the heart of our business, we use innovative practices and the latest technologies to discover new resources and to mine, process, move and market our products to our customers - safely and sustainably.

As a responsible producer of diamonds (through De Beers), copper, platinum group metals, premium quality iron ore and steelmaking coal, and nickel - with crop nutrients in development - we are committed to being carbon neutral across our operations by 2040. More broadly, our Sustainable Mining Plan commits us to a series of stretching goals to ensure we work towards a healthy environment, creating thriving communities and building trust as a corporate leader. We work together with our business partners and diverse stakeholders to unlock enduring value from precious natural resources for the benefit of the communities and countries in which we operate, for society as a whole, and for our shareholders. Anglo American is re-imagining mining to improve people's lives.

www.angloamerican.com

Disclaimer

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 06:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
