MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Anglo American Platinum Limited    AMS   ZAE000013181

ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED

(AMS)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 10/21
1383.9 ZAR   -1.08%
Chrome ore producers criticize S. Africa's proposed export tax
RE
03:10aAA Platinum 3Q Production Fell 2%; Cuts 2020 Refined Production View
DJ
10/19ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED : quaterly sales release
Chrome ore producers criticize S. Africa's proposed export tax

10/22/2020 | 05:46am EDT
ANC chief whip Mthembu addresses the media after his party's caucus meeting at parliament in Cape Town

* S. Africa's cabinet proposes export tax on chrome ore

* Tax intended to boost struggling domestic ferrochrome industry

* Global chrome prices likely to rise if tax implemented

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The industry body representing South African chrome producers criticized a proposed chrome ore export tax put forward by the cabinet on Thursday, which would make it more expensive for them to ship their product overseas.

South Africa is the world's biggest producer of chrome ore, a key ingredient in stainless steel. Last year it supplied 12.5 million tonnes of the mineral to China - 83% of China's total chrome imports.

The proposed tax would drive up costs for chrome ore producers to export, incentivising them to instead transform the raw material into ferrochrome inside the country.

Neither the cabinet nor the mines ministry disclosed details about the tax, which is part of a package of measures meant to help the country's struggling ferrochrome industry.

"The Chrome Group is concerned about the possible adverse impact of the proposed chrome ore export tax on the chrome value chain, including on employees and communities," industry group Chrome SA said in a statement.

Chrome SA has applied to the Competition Commission for an exemption from competition regulations, in order to discuss the possible export tax in detail, and engage with government, as a group - behavior which would otherwise be seen as anti-competitive.

Companies mining chrome ore in South Africa and represented in Chrome SA include Anglo American Platinum, Impala Platinum, Sibanye-Stillwater, and Tharisa .

The tax, if it is implemented, would have an impact on Chinese demand, and chrome ore prices globally would likely rise to account for it, said Dmitriy Ossinin, market analyst at metals trading firm Unichrome in Switzerland.

Production of stainless steel ingredient ferrochrome, involving smelting chrome ore in a furnace, is highly power-intensive and South Africa's unreliable electricity supply has pushed up costs, hurting the industry.

The cabinet also proposed energy efficiency technologies on smelters, and cogeneration and self-generation technologies, as interventions which could help the ferrochrome producers.

Shares in ferrochrome producer Merafe Resources, which has a joint venture with Glencore, jumped 25% on news of the proposed export tax. (Reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by Mark Potter, Elaine Hardcastle and Jan Harvey)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED -1.08% 1383.9 End-of-day quote.5.86%
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC 0.04% 1951.4 Delayed Quote.-10.23%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.16% 485.04 Delayed Quote.-9.41%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) -0.65% 1675.33 Delayed Quote.-6.53%
GLENCORE PLC -1.26% 165.06 Delayed Quote.-28.97%
GOLD -1.07% 1900.6 Delayed Quote.25.92%
PLATINUM -0.43% 883.42 Delayed Quote.-9.19%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.38% 160.74 Delayed Quote.-6.37%
SILVER -1.54% 24.5679 Delayed Quote.38.83%
THARISA PLC 1.81% 16.29 End-of-day quote.3.10%
THE PLATINUM GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED 0.99% 2.04 End-of-day quote.-50.00%
Financials
Sales 2020 135 B 8 330 M 8 330 M
Net income 2020 28 432 M 1 751 M 1 751 M
Net cash 2020 32 695 M 2 013 M 2 013 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,6x
Yield 2020 3,63%
Capitalization 357 B 21 879 M 21 954 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,39x
EV / Sales 2021 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 22 601
Free-Float 21,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 1 338,00 ZAR
Last Close Price 1 383,90 ZAR
Spread / Highest target 24,2%
Spread / Average Target -3,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Natascha Viljoen Chief Executive Officer
Norman Bloe Mbazima Chairman
Craig Miller Finance Director & Director
Gordon Smith Executive Head-Technical
Richard Matthew Wingfield Dunne Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED5.86%21 879
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED52.49%9 825
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED26.11%8 695
PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP.46.00%7 187
ALROSA-11.57%6 999
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.-12.82%5 781
