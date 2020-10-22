Chrome ore producers criticize S. Africa's proposed export tax

* S. Africa's cabinet proposes export tax on chrome ore
* Tax intended to boost struggling domestic ferrochrome
industry
* Global chrome prices likely to rise if tax implemented
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The industry body
representing South African chrome producers criticized a
proposed chrome ore export tax put forward by the cabinet on
Thursday, which would make it more expensive for them to ship
their product overseas.
South Africa is the world's biggest producer of chrome ore,
a key ingredient in stainless steel. Last year it supplied 12.5
million tonnes of the mineral to China - 83% of China's total
chrome imports.
The proposed tax would drive up costs for chrome ore
producers to export, incentivising them to instead transform the
raw material into ferrochrome inside the country.
Neither the cabinet nor the mines ministry disclosed details
about the tax, which is part of a package of measures meant to
help the country's struggling ferrochrome industry.
"The Chrome Group is concerned about the possible adverse
impact of the proposed chrome ore export tax on the chrome value
chain, including on employees and communities," industry group
Chrome SA said in a statement.
Chrome SA has applied to the Competition Commission for an
exemption from competition regulations, in order to discuss the
possible export tax in detail, and engage with government, as a
group - behavior which would otherwise be seen as
anti-competitive.
Companies mining chrome ore in South Africa and represented
in Chrome SA include Anglo American Platinum, Impala
Platinum, Sibanye-Stillwater, and Tharisa
.
The tax, if it is implemented, would have an impact on
Chinese demand, and chrome ore prices globally would likely rise
to account for it, said Dmitriy Ossinin, market analyst at
metals trading firm Unichrome in Switzerland.
Production of stainless steel ingredient ferrochrome,
involving smelting chrome ore in a furnace, is highly
power-intensive and South Africa's unreliable electricity supply
has pushed up costs, hurting the industry.
The cabinet also proposed energy efficiency technologies on
smelters, and cogeneration and self-generation technologies, as
interventions which could help the ferrochrome producers.
Shares in ferrochrome producer Merafe Resources,
which has a joint venture with Glencore, jumped 25% on
news of the proposed export tax.
