South African rand dips against dollar, mining data disappoints

June 9 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand edged lower on
Thursday, after poor mining and industrial production data
dampened investor confidence, and the dollar bounced back ahead
of U.S. inflation data.
At 1654 GMT, the rand traded at 15.4500 against the
dollar, 1.01% lower than its previous close.
The dollar index strengthened against its rivals,
reversing initial declines and was up 0.45% at 103.03, ahead of
the U.S. May consumer price index (CPI) data on Friday.
South Africa's total mining output fell by 14.9% year on
year in April, while manufacturing output dropped 7.8%, data
from the statistics agency showed.
"Logistical challenges which were exacerbated by the KZN
floods in April, together with electricity supply constraints
continue to weigh on the energy-intensive mining sector,
impeding optimal production and export potential," Investec
economist Lara Hodes said in a research note, adding that the
manufacturing sector was also extremely vulnerable to the
electricity supply situation.
Separately, data from the central bank showed the country's
current account surplus widened slightly to 2.2% of gross
domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter from 2.1% of GDP in
the final quarter of 2021.
On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), stocks had a
broad-based fall, triggered by a global downward trend in stocks
as investors focused on an ECB rate hike and rising bond yields
in the U.S.
Overall on the JSE, the All-Share index fell 1.49%
to 68,911 points while the Top-40 index closed 1.61%
lower at 62,427 points. The mining index slumped 3.23%,
with Anglo American Platinum Ltd and Northam Platinum
Holdings Ltd down 4.39% and 4.13% respectively.
The government's benchmark 2030 bond was lower,
with the yield up 3.5 basis points to 9.980%.
