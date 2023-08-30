Anglo American plc is one of the world's leading mining groups. Net sales break down by product family as follows: - iron ore (22.2%): 61.1 million tons produced in 2020; - copper (20.9%): 647,400 tons produced; - palladium (10.9%); - diamonds (10.4%); - rhodium (8.3%); - thermal coal (6.2%): 34.6 million tons produced ; - metallurgical coal (5.5%): 16.8 million tons produced; - platinum (4.5%): 1.2 million ounces produced; - nickel (2.5%); - other (8.6%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (6.4%), Europe (10.5%), China (38.9%), Japan (12.6%), India (6.2%), Asia (14.9%), South Africa (1.9%), Africa (2.8%), Chile (1.6%), Brazil (1.4%), South America (0.1%), North America (2.6 %) and Australia (0.1%).

Sector Diversified Mining