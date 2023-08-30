More about the company
Anglo American plc is one of the world's leading mining groups. Net sales break down by product family as follows:
- iron ore (22.2%): 61.1 million tons produced in 2020;
- copper (20.9%): 647,400 tons produced;
- palladium (10.9%);
- diamonds (10.4%);
- rhodium (8.3%);
- thermal coal (6.2%): 34.6 million tons produced ;
- metallurgical coal (5.5%): 16.8 million tons produced;
- platinum (4.5%): 1.2 million ounces produced;
- nickel (2.5%);
- other (8.6%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (6.4%), Europe (10.5%), China (38.9%), Japan (12.6%), India (6.2%), Asia (14.9%), South Africa (1.9%), Africa (2.8%), Chile (1.6%), Brazil (1.4%), South America (0.1%), North America (2.6 %) and Australia (0.1%).