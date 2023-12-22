[OFFICIAL]
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC (THE "COMPANY")
Registered office: 17 Charterhouse Street, London, EC1N 6RA
Registered number: 3564138 (incorporated in England and Wales)
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300S9XF92D1X8ME43
ISIN: GBOOB1XZS820
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC - PROVISIONAL FULL YEAR AND INTERIM DIVIDEND TIMETABLES 2024
Anglo American announces, for information purposes only, the following provisional timetables for any dividends that become payable in 2024. Confirmation of any actual dividends payable, and the dates thereof, will as usual be contained within interim and final results announcements.
Claire Murphy
Deputy Company Secretary
22 December 2023
PROVISIONAL FINAL DIVIDEND DATES
2024
(Dividend No. 44)
Announcement date (amount declared in US$ with ZAR and BWP
Thursday, 22 February
equivalents):
Last day to effect transfer of shares between the principal and branch share
Monday, 11 March
registers:
Last day to trade on the JSE Limited (JSE) to qualify for dividend:
Tuesday, 12 March
Ex-dividend on the JSE from the commencement of trading on:
Wednesday, 13 March
Ex-dividend on the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) from the
Wednesday, 13 March
commencement of trading on:
Ex-dividend on the London Stock Exchange from the commencement of
Thursday, 14 March
trading on:
Record date (applicable to the principal and branch share registers):
Friday, 15 March
Movement of shares between the principal and branch registers permissible
Monday, 18 March
from:
Last day for receipt of DRIP mandate forms by Central Securities Depository
Friday, 12 April
Participants (CSDPs) (notes 4, 5 and 6):
Last day for receipt of US$:£/€ currency elections by the UK Registrars (note
Friday, 12 April
1):
Last day for receipt of Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) mandate forms by
Friday, 12 April
the UK Registrars (notes 4, 5 and 6):
Last day for receipt of DRIP mandate forms by the South African Transfer
Tuesday, 16 April
Secretaries (notes 4, 5 and 6):
Currency conversion US$:£/€ rates announced on:
Friday, 19 April
Dividend warrants mailed UK:
Thursday, 02 May
Payment date of dividend:
Friday, 03 May
Crest Credit Date UK: accounts updated with shares in
Thursday, 09 May
terms of the DRIP election, where applicable:
CSDP accounts credited/updated with shares in terms of the DRIP election, where applicable:
On or about Friday, 17 May (subject to the purchase of shares by the Transfer Secretaries in the open market/refer note 5 below)
Transfer of shares between the principal and branch share registers will not be permitted between Tuesday, 12 March 2024 and close of business on Friday, 15 March 2024, both days inclusive.
Note: the final dividend is subject to the approval of shareholders at the Annual General Meeting scheduled for Tuesday, 30 April 2024.
Any changes to the abovementioned dates will be notified.
Notes
- Shareholders on the United Kingdom register of members with an address in the United Kingdom will be paid in pounds sterling and those with an address in a country in the European Union which has adopted the euro, will be paid in euros. Such shareholders may, however, elect to be paid their dividends in US dollars, provided the UK Registrars receive such election by Friday, 12 April 2024. Shareholders with an address elsewhere will be paid in US dollars except those registered on the South African branch register who will be paid in South African Rand and those registered on the Botswanan branch register who will be paid in Botswana Pula.
- Dividend Tax will be withheld from the amount of the gross dividend paid to South African shareholders at the rate of 20% unless a shareholder qualifies for exemption. In South Africa the dividend will be distributed by Anglo American South Africa Proprietary Limited, or one of its South African subsidiaries, in accordance with the Company's dividend access share arrangements.
- Dematerialisation and rematerialisation of registered share certificates in South Africa will not be affected by CSDPs during the period from the JSE ex-dividend date to the record date (both days inclusive).
- A Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP") is provided to holders on the UK register by Equiniti
Financial Services Limited. Holders on the South African branch register who wish to reinvest their dividends should contact their broker or Central Securities Depositary Participant ("CSDP"). The DRIP enables the Company's shareholders to elect to have their cash dividend payments used to purchase the Company's shares. Those shareholders who already participate in the DRIP need not complete a DRIP mandate form for each dividend as such forms provide an ongoing authority to participate in the DRIP until cancelled in writing. Shareholders who wish to participate in the
DRIP should obtain a mandate form from the UK Registrars, the South African Transfer Secretaries or, in the case of those who hold their shares through the STRATE system, their CSDP.
- In terms of the DRIP, and subject to the purchase of shares in the open market, share certificates/CREST notifications are expected to be mailed and CSDP investor accounts credited/updated on or about Friday, 17 May 2024. CREST accounts will be credited on Thursday, 09 May 2024.
- Copies of the terms and conditions of the DRIP are available from the UK Registrars (www.shareview.co.uk/info/drip) or for South African shareholders via their brokers or CSDPs.
- The US$: £ / € conversion rates will be determined by the actual rates achieved by Anglo American buying forward contracts for those currencies, during the two days preceding the announcement of the conversion rates, for delivery on the dividend payment date.
PROVISIONAL INTERIM DIVIDEND DATES
2024
(Dividend No. 45)
Announcement date (amount declared in US$ with ZAR and BWP
Thursday, 25 July
equivalents):
Last day to effect transfer of shares between the principal and branch share
Monday, 12 August
registers:
Last day to trade on the JSE Limited (JSE) to qualify for dividend:
Tuesday, 13 August
Ex-dividend on the JSE from the commencement of trading on:
Wednesday, 14 August
Ex-dividend on the BSE from the commencement of trading on:
Wednesday, 14 August
Ex-dividend on the London Stock Exchange from the commencement of
Thursday, 15 August
trading on:
Record date (applicable to the principal and branch share registers):
Friday, 16 August
Movement of shares between the principal and branch registers permissible
Monday, 19 August
from:
Last day for receipt of DRIP mandate forms by Central Securities Depository
Monday, 02 September
Participants (CSDPs) (notes 4, 5 and 6):
Last day for receipt of US$:£/€ currency elections by the UK Registrars (note
Monday, 02 September
1):
Last day for receipt of Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) mandate forms by
Monday, 02 September
the UK Registrars (notes 4, 5 and 6):
Last day for receipt of DRIP mandate forms by the South African Transfer
Wednesday, 04
Secretaries (notes 4, 5 and 6):
September
Currency conversion US$:£/€ rates announced on:
Monday, 09 September
Dividend warrants mailed UK:
Thursday, 26
September
Payment date of dividend:
Crest Credit Date UK: accounts updated with shares in terms of the DRIP election, where applicable:
CSDP accounts credited/updated with shares in terms of the DRIP election, where applicable:
Friday, 27 September
Wednesday, 02
October
On or about Friday, 11 October (subject to the purchase of shares by the Transfer Secretaries in the open market/refer note 5 below)
Transfer of shares between the principal and branch share registers will not be permitted between Tuesday, 13 August 2024 and close of business on Friday, 16 August 2024, both days inclusive.
Any changes to the abovementioned dates will be notified.
Notes
- Shareholders on the United Kingdom register of members with an address in the United Kingdom will be paid in pounds sterling and those with an address in a country in the European Union which has adopted the euro, will be paid in euros. Such shareholders may, however, elect to be paid their dividends in US dollars, provided the UK Registrars receive such election by Monday, 02 September 2024. Shareholders with an address elsewhere will be paid in US dollars except those registered on the South African branch register who will be paid in South African rand and those registered on the Botswanan branch register who will be paid in Botswana Pula.
- Dividend Tax will be withheld from the amount of the gross dividend paid to South African shareholders at the rate of 20% unless a shareholder qualifies for exemption. In South Africa the dividend will be distributed by Anglo American South Africa Proprietary Limited, or one of its South African subsidiaries, in accordance with the Company's dividend access share arrangements.
- Dematerialisation and rematerialisation of registered share certificates in South Africa will not be affected by CSDPs during the period from the JSE ex-dividend date to the record date (both days inclusive).
- A Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP") is provided to holders on the UK register by Equiniti
Financial Services Limited. Holders on the South African branch register who wish to reinvest their dividends should contact their broker or Central Securities Depositary Participant ("CSDP"). The DRIP enables the Company's shareholders to elect to have their cash dividend payments used to purchase the Company's shares. Those shareholders who already participate in the DRIP need not complete a DRIP mandate form for each dividend as such forms provide an ongoing authority to participate in the DRIP until cancelled in writing. Shareholders who wish to participate in the DRIP should obtain a mandate form from the UK Registrars, the South African Transfer Secretaries or, in the case of those who hold their shares through the STRATE system, their CSDP.
- In terms of the DRIP, and subject to the purchase of shares in the open market, share certificates/CREST notifications are expected to be mailed and CSDP investor accounts credited/updated on or about Friday, 11 October 2024. CREST accounts will be credited on Wednesday, 02 October 2024.
- Copies of the terms and conditions of the DRIP are available from the UK Registrars (www.shareview.co.uk/info/drip) or for South African shareholders via their brokers or CSDPs.
- The US$: £ / € conversion rates will be determined by the actual rates achieved by Anglo American buying forward contracts for those currencies, during the two days preceding the announcement of the conversion rates, for delivery on the dividend payment date.
