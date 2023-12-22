On or about Friday, 17 May (subject to the purchase of shares by the Transfer Secretaries in the open market/refer note 5 below)

Transfer of shares between the principal and branch share registers will not be permitted between Tuesday, 12 March 2024 and close of business on Friday, 15 March 2024, both days inclusive.

Note: the final dividend is subject to the approval of shareholders at the Annual General Meeting scheduled for Tuesday, 30 April 2024.

Any changes to the abovementioned dates will be notified.

Notes