30 June 2024 Anglo American suspends production at Grosvenor steelmaking coal mine Anglo American has suspended production at its Grosvenor steelmaking coal mine in Queensland, Australia, following an underground coal gas ignition incident on 29 June 2024. All emergency protocols were followed and the workforce was safely evacuated from the mine without injury. The mine team is working with specialist teams from the Queensland Mines Rescue Service and the regulatory authorities to extinguish the underground fire, prior to being able to assess the steps towards a safe re-entry into the mine. These procedures are expected to take several months as a result of the likely damage underground. Anglo American's steelmaking coal business expects to produce c.8 million tonnes of product in the first half of 2024, of which Grosvenor will contribute c.2.3 million tonnes. For 2024 as a whole, production guidance for the steelmaking coal business is 15 to 17 million tonnes, of which Grosvenor was expected to contribute c.3.5 million tonnes, representing lower production in the second half of the year due to a planned longwall move. An update to steelmaking coal production guidance will be provided once more information is available. For further information, please contact: Media Investors UK UK James Wyatt-Tilby Tyler Broda james.wyatt-tilby@angloamerican.com tyler.broda@angloamerican.com Tel: +44 (0)20 7968 8759 Tel: +44 (0)20 7968 1470 Marcelo Esquivel Emma Waterworth marcelo.esquivel@angloamerican.com emma.waterworth@angloamerican.com Tel: +44 (0)20 7968 8891 Tel: +44 (0) 20 7968 8574 Rebecca Meeson-Frizelle Michelle Jarman rebecca.meeson-frizelle@angloamerican.com michelle.jarman@angloamerican.com Tel: + 44 (0)20 7968 1374 Tel: +44 (0)20 7968 1494 South Africa Nevashnee Naicker nevashnee.naicker@angloamerican.com Tel: +27 (0)11 638 3189 Anglo American plc 17 Charterhouse Street, London, EC1N 6RA, United Kingdom Registered office as above. Incorporated in England and Wales under the Companies Act 1985. Registered Number: 3564138 Legal Entity Identifier: 549300S9XF92D1X8ME43

Notes to editors: Anglo American is a leading global mining company and our products are the essential ingredients in almost every aspect of modern life. Our portfolio of world-class competitive operations, with a broad range of future development options, provides many of the future- enabling metals and minerals for a cleaner, greener, more sustainable world and that meet the fast growing every day demands of billions of consumers. With our people at the heart of our business, we use innovative practices and the latest technologies to discover new resources and to mine, process, move and market our products to our customers - safely and sustainably. As a responsible producer of copper, nickel, platinum group metals, diamonds (through De Beers), and premium quality iron ore and steelmaking coal - with crop nutrients in development we are committed to being carbon neutral across our operations by 2040. More broadly, our Sustainable Mining Plan commits us to a series of stretching goals to ensure we work towards a healthy environment, creating thriving communities and building trust as a corporate leader. We work together with our business partners and diverse stakeholders to unlock enduring value from precious natural resources for the benefit of the communities and countries in which we operate, for society as a whole, and for our shareholders. Anglo American is re-imagining mining to improve people's lives.

