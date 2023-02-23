Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Anglo American plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAL   GB00B1XZS820

ANGLO AMERICAN PLC

(AAL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:01 2023-02-22 am EST
3085.50 GBX   -2.17%
Anglo American 2022 Net Profit Fell on Higher Production Costs, Lower Prices

02/23/2023 | 02:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Michael Susin


Anglo American PLC said Thursday that net profit for 2022 fell dragged by higher energy costs and lower prices.

The multinational mining company made a net profit of $4.51 billion, compared with $8.56 billion in 2021.

Underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization fell to $14.49 billion from $20.63 billion, when the group achieved a record high. However, the figure was above market consensus of $14.35 billion provided by the company and based on 14 analysts' estimates.

The fall was driven by inflationary headwinds and higher energy prices combined with lower production volumes, which lifted production costs amid dampened prices.

Revenue came in at $35.12 billion from $41.55 billion a year ago, below the company-provided consensus forecast of $36.88 billion.

Looking ahead, the company backed its 2023 copper production guidance of 840,000 to 930,000 metric tons.

The board has declared a final dividend of $0.74 a share, in line with its 40% payout policy. In 2021, Anglo American declared a final dividend of $1.18 a share and a special dividend of $0.50 a share.


Write to Michael Susin at michael.susin@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-23-23 0230ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 36 106 M - -
Net income 2022 5 695 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 280 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,98x
Yield 2022 5,29%
Capitalization 45 195 M 45 195 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,45x
EV / Sales 2023 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 106 000
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
Duration : Period :
Anglo American plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 37,22 $
Average target price 41,59 $
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Duncan Graham Wanblad Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephen Thomas Pearce Finance Director & Executive Director
Stuart John Chambers Chairman
Matt Daley Group Head-Mining
Ian Robert Ashby Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-4.67%45 195
BHP GROUP LIMITED5.85%168 154
RIO TINTO PLC3.19%126 058
GLENCORE PLC-10.55%76 335
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)2.01%43 302
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.24.91%36 511